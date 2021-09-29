This Week’s Shelby County Football Week 6

Three of Shelby County's Five varsity football teams will play games this week. Last week all but Timpson played. This Friday will see the Center Roughriders on a bye week. The extra week should help the 'Riders prepare for District 10 4AII play. They will face the defending state champion Carthage Bulldogs at home on October 8. Center is now 0-5 after falling to Van High 52-35 last week. Carthage is 3-0 and they are currently on a 16-game winning streak which dates back to last year's season opener which they lost in double overtime to Kilgore.