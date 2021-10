Who’s ready to savor some delicious local shrimp?!. The Annual Beaufort Shrimp Festival, celebrating SC Wild Caught Shrimp and local food and fun here in the Lowcountry, is coming up on Friday, October 1st and Saturday, October 2nd at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in downtown Beaufort. One of Beaufort’s larger and more popular events, the festivities kick off at 6:00 pm on Friday and include live music on the stage along with several area restaurants previewing their shrimp dishes for Saturday’s competitions.

