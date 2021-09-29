CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enlighten Your Day, Stop By FBB Library Today; Story Time Open to Public

By Submitted by Sandra Davis
scttx.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 29, 2021 - The Fannie Brown Booth Memorial Library has books, videos, and audiobooks for people of all ages but the library staff is especially proud of the many selections for children. Recently Sharisse McAdams brought her two daughters Aryn and Sullivan to the library as an after school outing. The girls spent time in the children's nook of the library looking for books to check out and spent time at the children's table looking over their selections. Librarians Sandra Davis and Shawn Lowater helped the girls make their selections and helped the girls check out their books using their library cards. The girls had an enjoyable time at the library and even got to meet and have their picture made with Hamingway the pig!

