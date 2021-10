This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. GM CEO Mary Barra set the tenor for 2021 back in January, when she announced her intention to eliminate all emissions from new GM cars by 2035. “I think we will look back and see ’21-’22 as an inflection point that allowed us to start driving mass adoption of electric vehicles,” she told Fortune’s CEO Initiative at an event the day she made that announcement.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO