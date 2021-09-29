CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

How will masking in Knox County Schools affect unexcused absences?

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
wvlt.tv
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Taking your child out of school in Knox County for not wearing a mask could have serious repercussions. Knox County Schools officials recently announced a series of procedures following a federal order reimplementing a masking mandate in the school district. One of those policies said that students who are checked out of school by a parent for not wearing a mask in school will be counted as absent for the day.

www.wvlt.tv

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knox County, TN
Education
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Health
County
Knox County, TN
Knox County, TN
Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
Knox County, TN
Health
Knoxville, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Health
CBS Miami

Florida Board Of Education Votes To Sanction Some School Districts, Including Broward & Miami-Dade, Over Mask Policies

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Board of Education has voted unanimously to sanction eight out of 11 school districts, including Broward and Miami-Dade, for not complying to a rule allowing parents or guardians to opt out of making their child wear a mask in school. Both Broward and Miami-Dade superintendents made their plea to the board Thursday. And both superintendents said they followed the most updated federal guidance, but challenge certain aspects of the rule. “Although we are challenging the rule – our plan is to comply in the near future once the data enables us to do so in a manner...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wvlt.tv

Knox County Schools class mixes music and math

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Students in Mrs. Connie Boyd’s math class at West Valley Middle School in Knox County learn math using a program called Muzology. Music videos, with a singer singing about a concept, have students dancing in their seats while learning a math. “I used to kind of...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knox County Schools#Kcs#Wvlt News
WTGS

Schools in Bryan County transition to 'mask optional' status

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Bryan County School officials announced that the district will return to a "mask optional" status. According to a letter sent by Superintendent Dr. Paul Brooksher to parents, the district has seen a significant decline in student and staff positivity rates. Masks will be optional when staff returns from fall break on October 12 and students return on October 13.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
KULR8

Parents petitioning for masks in schools in Lake County Montana

POLSON, MT- Right now there is a Change.org petition up out of the Lake County area. This is a petition addressed to the Lake County superintendent for a mask mandate in all lake county public schools. The petition reads, “That masking is not a political issue but a public health...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
CBS Denver

Aurora Public Schools Joins Others In Offering Free COVID Testing For Students

AURORA, Co (CBS4) – While the state’s rapid COVID-19 testing program inside schools started slowly, more districts are getting onboard nearly two months into the school year. Aurora Public Schools is the latest in the Denver metro area to agree to the program run by CDPHE to offer weekly testing for students and even pay them to take the tests. (credit: CBS) “We have adopted a layered approach to protecting our students and our staff,” said Mark Seglem the Chief of Staff at Aurora Public Schools. On Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis praised the district for being a leader in its COVID-19 response. Vaccination has...
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wvlt.tv

Looking to rent in Knox County? Few vacancies could mean problems

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hancen Sale with the Knoxville Area Association of Realtors, said Knoxville has become a destination city. He said while trends show more people moving to the area, rent and housing prices have skyrocketed. “We are undersupplied when it comes to housing,” said Sale. Sale said data...
KNOXVILLE, TN
cbs17

Who could be affected by Wake County’s schools redistricting

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Public Schools will remap school attendance lines and shuffle around hundreds of students to fill three new schools that open next year. Apex Friendship Elementary in Apex, Barton Pond Elementary in North Raleigh, and Herbert Atkins Road Middle School in Fuquay-Varuna will open for the 2022-2023 school year.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
wvlt.tv

Tennessee School Board Association to pick new KCS Superintendent

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Education voted the Tennessee School Board Association will pick new Knox County School Superintendent. The vote happened at Wednesday’s School Board meeting. The Board voted to find a new superintendent using the second plan outlined in the Tennessee School Board Association’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Schools Relax Quarantine Protocols For Middle School Students

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced that beginning October 11, middle school students will have a relaxed COVID-19 quarantine policy. “The projection is very favorable for Miami-Dade Public Schools,” says Carvalho. The current ten-day quarantine following exposure will be reduced to five days. After that, a student could take a PCR test and if it is negative, they can return to school. Important to note, this will not apply for K-8 centers or elementary schools. Superintendent Carvalho says the proof for protocol change is in the data. “Student cases are on the rapid decline, the new cases per 100,000 are on a rapid decline as well,” says Carvalho. Last month, the same quarantine policy changes went into effect in high schools within the district. The district also touting vaccinations among students for more relaxed protocols. “57% of our students, those who are eligible 12 and older are fully vaccinated that is a very encouraging static,” says Carvalho. The similar change for elementary schools and K-8 centers could come as soon as next week.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Broward Schools Votes To Keep Mask, Quarantine Rules In Place

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — The Board of Broward County Public Schools voted 8-1 to keep their mask mandate and current quarantine protocols on Tuesday. Superintendent Vickie Cartwright says the positivity rate in the district has been declining but it’s still considered fairly high. “We are continuing to monitor not only those who are COVID positive but those being required to quarantine across our students and our staff members,” says Cartwright. In a memorandum from Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to the State Board of Education members Monday, he finds probable cause that Broward schools acted contrary to the law by requiring students to wear...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wvlt.tv

No, a student was not tased at Clinton High School

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Students are calling for better dialogue and understanding at Clinton High School, as the investigation continues into a school resource officer detaining a football player after Friday night’s game. School and law enforcement officials insisted that a taser was not used against the student, despite rampant...
CLINTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy