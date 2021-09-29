Ciara and Russell Wilson Want to Inspire Kids to 'Pursue Their Dreams' With New Picture Book

When we watched the 2019 Addams Family movie a couple weeks ago, Joss liked it so much he asked to watch it again the next day. Despite the fact that, the previous night, the memory of seeing thousands of spiders pouring out from the bottom of Morticia’s dress had him completely freaked out. He knew that the spiders in the film were friendly. And I reminded him that, as self-proclaimed keeper of an Ant Zoo, he had never minded bugs before. But for the next several nights, he asked to sleep on the floor because touching the covers of his bed reminded him of spiders, and that was terrible.

