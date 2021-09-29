Ciara and Russell Wilson Want to Inspire Kids to 'Pursue Their Dreams' With New Picture Book
This is the question Ciara and Russell Wilson are asking kids with their upcoming picture book. On Wednesday, the couple announced that Why Not You? will be published by Random House Books for Young Readers on March 1, 2022. The kids' book, illustrated by Jessica Gibson, is an extension of their Why Not You Foundation, which they started in 2014 to "equip today's youth with the skills and opportunities to become tomorrow's leaders," according to the foundation website. The book poses questions like: "Why can't you be the star? Why can't you change the world? Why can't you tell your story?"people.com
