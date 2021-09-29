CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Christiane Amanpour Gets Final Chemotherapy Treatment Tomorrow: Loved Ones 'Carried Me Through'

By Abigail Adams
People
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristiane Amanpour is wrapping up her chemotherapy treatments. The international journalist, 63, told Good Morning America that she will undergo her final session on Thursday, 18 weeks after they began. Amanpour announced in June that she had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer. "Tomorrow is my last session after 18 weeks,"...

TheDailyBeast

CNN’s Christiane Amanpour: Early Cancer Detection Has Saved My Life

Veteran CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour has an update four months after she revealed her ovarian cancer diagnosis—and it’s good news. Appearing on Good Morning America on Wednesday, the network’s chief international anchor said she’ll have her final chemo treatment tomorrow after 18 weeks. She said the treatment has been “grueling, fatiguing, tiring, and emotionally wearing,” but added: “I have been so lucky.” She paid tribute to her medical team, friends, and family, but said the most important factor in her positive outcome was catching the disease early. Amanpour explained: “I wouldn’t be swayed when I felt a pain that was unusual and I pursued it to the very end of getting my very first ultrasound which is the benchmark for then having a baseline to know whether you’ve caught it early in time and, therefore, cure it—and I use that word advisedly—or not. And whether then you’re left to manage it and try to deal with it in the best way possible.” She added: “I was in the first case.”
