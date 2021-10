Brown (hamstring) and Julio Jones (hamstring) have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports. Both were held out of practice all week after suffering hamstring injuries in last week's win over Indianapolis. The Titans have Chester Rogers, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Josh Reynolds, Cameron Batson and Racey McMath as their wide receivers on the active roster, while Marcus Johnson (undisclosed) could be activated from IR over the weekend. The Titans still do have Derrick Henry in the backfield, and TE Anthony Firkser is back in the lineup after missing two games with a knee injury. Their star wide receivers, meanwhile, will try to make it back for Week 5 at Jacksonville.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO