Back in early April, I spent some time looking at Tesla’s 1st quarter sales, general Tesla production plans for the rest of the year, Tesla sales forecasts from others, and various statements from Elon Musk and Tesla. On April 18, I published my rough guess at what Tesla sales (deliveries) would look like for the rest of the year. To my great shock, my April 18 forecast for what Tesla sales would look like in the 3rd quarter of this year was essentially spot on. I forecasted 240,000 deliveries, while official stats from Tesla published yesterday estimate that the total was 241,300, just 1,300 (or 0.5%) more than my forecast.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO