CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plymouth, NC

Courts need to do a better job of keeping criminals off the street

By Mary-RB
roanokebeacon.com
 9 days ago

I have no statistics to bear this out, but it sure feels like criminal activity is slightly out of control in Plymouth these days. Gunfire erupts frequently, reminiscent of the Wild West, and it seems as though there are more drugs on the street than the local pharmacy. Too many...

www.roanokebeacon.com

Comments / 1

Related
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Cameron M Loze, 22 Racine, expose child to harmful material and possession of narcotic drugs second and subsequent offense on 9/1/20, Guilty plea, Count 1 – Defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total sentence of five (5) years, three (3) years initial confinement, followed by two (2) years extended supervision, consecutive to the sentence defendant is presently serving. Count 2 – Defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total sentence of three and one-half (3 1/2) years, eighteen (18) months initial confinement, followed by two (2) years extended supervision, concurrent with sentence on count 6, but consecutive to the sentence defendant is presently serving. Conditions of extended supervision are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Obtain mental health treatment; 3) AODA assessment and follow through; 4) Maintain absolute sobriety; 5) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 6) Have no contact with the victim, B.K.H.H., DOB: 05-23-2005 or any residence she may occupy; 7) Submit DNA sample and pay surcharge; 8) Pay costs of action; 9) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 10) Obtain psycho-sex evaluation and follow through; 11) Comply with sex offender registry for 15 years after release on extended supervision. Court finds the defendant is not eligible for the Challenge Incarceration Program and eligible for the Substance Abuse Program only after serving first 18 months. Defendant has no sentence credit.
LAW
Beaumont Enterprise

Criminal courts working to clear COVID-case backlog

Jefferson County’s public health doctor says it’s safe to proceed with jury trials. And judges are doing so with a vengeance to work to clear the severely backlogged caseload caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Randy Shelton, judge for the 279th District Court, said because the courts aren’t under an order...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
The Independent

‘He’s a rabid animal’: Florida police tell residents to shoot ex-marine on the run after killing officer

Police in Florida have told residents to shoot a former US marine who is on the run after allegedly killing a sheriffs’ deputy during a traffic stop.Bill Leeper, the sheriff of Nassau County in Florida, described suspect Patrick McDowell as a “rabid animal” and warned residents to “blow him out the door” if he tried to break into their house.On Monday morning his department raised the reward for information leading to McDowell’s capture to $54,000 after deputy Joshua Moyers died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon.Mr Leeper said: “If you’re in a home, and he breaks in your home and...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plymouth, NC
CBS Baltimore

‘There Have Been Threats Against Me’: Attorney General Merrick Garland Orders FBI Protection For School Employees & Teachers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Monday, Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the FBI to help protect school employees and teachers across the nation following an uptick in violence and threats against them. Garland directed the FBI and other agencies to discuss strategies for addressing this disturbing trend. “There have been threats against me,” said Cindy Sexton, Teachers Association of Baltimore County. Cindy Sexton is the President of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County and for the first time in over 20 years of teaching, she’s receiving threats. “I got an email that threatened real violence, uh those were the words, real violence,” Sexton said. She said the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
KSNB Local4

California man who planned to deliver large amount of meth to Hastings was sentenced

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A California man who was heading for Hastings with nearly three pounds of meth received his prison sentence Friday. Jesse Alcantar, 27, of Redlands, California, was sentenced to 66 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, Alcantar will begin a 3-year term of supervised release.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wnky.com

Locals get criminal record expunged in order to get better jobs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A criminal history costs millions of people jobs every year and, even after paying their debt to society, former inmates can still be paying the price years later. Goodwill is working to help solve that problem for hundreds of Kentuckians. “It’s still haunting me.” The words...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Common Sense#Vio
kyma.com

Border Patrol prevents child rapist from entering the U.S.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Border Patrol announces it has arrested a child rapist that illegally entered the U.S. on Monday. The undocumented man, Edgard Antonio Gutierrez-Martinez, has felony convictions for first-degree child rape and incest. Agents say they turned over the migrant to U.S. Marshalls this morning...
YUMA, AZ
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Why One Lawyer Thinks the FBI May Already Know Where Brian Laundrie Is

Brian Laundrie went “missing,” on September 17. Since then, several individuals and organizations have been hunting for him. Local and federal law enforcement have been tracking him. Additionally, John Walsh, internet sleuths, and even reality TV personality Dog the Bounty Hunter have inserted themselves into the hunt. Currently, it seems like the whole world wants to know where Laundrie is hiding.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
The Guardian

The 81 women killed in 28 weeks

People said something had changed with the awful death of Sarah Everard. But the message certainly hasn’t reached the men who rape, harm and kill women. And I can’t see a difference in the government, police, Crown Prosecution Service or the judiciary either. Since Sarah Everard was abducted, raped, murdered...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy