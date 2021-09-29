Flood Advisory issued for Coamo, Salinas, Santa Isabel by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-10 03:01:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Henderson The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flood Advisory for Henderson County in western North Carolina Polk County in western North Carolina * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 1149 AM EDT, Henderson and Polk counties received 2-4 inches of rainfall earlier this morning due to persistent shower and thunderstorm activity. This caused excessive runoff into area streams, causing rapid rises throughout the area. Nuisance flooding along several streams is imminent or ongoing. * Mud Creek at Erkwood Rd is rising rapidly and is currently above the Action/Advisory Stage of 6.5 feet. Expect Mud Creek to crest at or below 7.0 feet before beginning a quick recession into the early afternoon hours. This will cause nuisance flooding of low-lying areas near Erkwood Rd and Hendersonville. Some urban flooding around Hendersonville from smaller drainages may be ongoing. * Expect nuisance to Minor flooding of adjacent low-lying areas along the Green River, Mud Creek, Bat Fork Creek, Clear Creek, White Oak Creek, and the North Pacolet River. This includes campgrounds, boat-access areas, parks and greenways, farmland, and low-water crossings. Do not drive through flooded roadways and obey all barricades. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Hendersonville, Columbus, Fletcher, Flat Rock, Etowah, Mountain Home, Laurel Park, Tryon, Lake Lure, Saluda, Chimney Rock State Park, Jones Gap State Park, Dupont State Forest, Valley Hill, Dana, East Flat Rock, Lake Adger, Edneyville, Tuxedo and Mill Spring. * Additional rainfall amounts of up to one inch are expected over the next 1-3 hours which may sustain ongoing flooding. However, additional heavy rainfall is possible later tonight and early Friday which may cause additional flooding. Please stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings in case new rounds of flooding develop.
Comments / 0