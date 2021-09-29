CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood Advisory issued for Coamo, Salinas, Santa Isabel by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-29 14:23:00 Expires: 2021-09-29 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coamo; Salinas; Santa Isabel The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Coamo in Puerto Rico Salinas in Puerto Rico Santa Isabel in Puerto Rico * Until 230 PM AST. * At 1235 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen, and additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible over the area.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Transylvania FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON EDT TODAY FOR NORTHEASTERN TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY The heavy rain has ended and any high water is receding, so flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Burke by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 11:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Burke FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR BURKE AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES At 215 PM EDT, McDowell County Emergency Management reports conditions are gradually improving across the county following widespread flooding earlier this morning. However, several roads remain closed due to residual flooding or earlier landslides which continue to block roadways. Please obey all barricades which remain in place for your safety and find alternative routes when encountering flooded roadways. * Storm-total rainfall of 3-6 inches occurred earlier this morning across McDowell and southern Burke Counties with isolated areas of 6-8 inches primarily from Marion to Sugar Hill. This caused widespread impacts across the region, including extensive small stream flooding, numerous road closures and culvert washouts, several water rescues and landslides, and even some structural flooding. * Smaller streams have crested and receded below bankfull levels. However, streamgauges indicate larger streams, including the Catawba River and Johns River, are still well above bankfull levels in response to the earlier high flows along their tributaries. Jacob Fork and Henry Fork in eastern Burke County near Pleasant Grove and the South Mountains are also rapidly rising in response to earlier heavy rainfall. Some low-lying flooding adjacent to these streams is also possible this afternoon. * The upper Catawba River near Pleasant Gardens has crested near 10.9 feet and is beginning to recede. Minor Flood Stage is 11.0 feet. Action/Advisory Stage is 9.0 feet. Between 9.0 and 11.0 feet, the Catawba River is flooding low-lying areas near the Tom Johnson-Camping World Camping Center including the access road under the Resistoflex Rd. bridge. Flooding of Riverside Park and portions of Riverbreeze Campground is also likely. * The Johns River near Corpening Bridge Rd is rising rapidly and should reach the Action/Advisory Stage of 8.5 feet later this afternoon and may approach the Minor Flood Stage of 12.0 feet this evening. This will impact the NC 18/US 64 Johns River Access and the Johns River Loop area in the Chesterfield community, as well as low-lying areas including farmland and low-water crossings along Johns River Rd, Playmore Beach Rd, and Corpening Bridge Rd. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Morganton, Marion, Longview, Valdese, Salem, Icard, Drexel, Hildebran, Connelly Springs, Rutherford College, Glen Alpine, Old Fort, Rhodhiss, Lake James State Park, Table Rock, and South Mountains State Park. * Light showers are ongoing but are gradually diminishing across McDowell and Burke counties. Additional heavy rainfall is not expected through the afternoon hours but additional heavy rainfall is possible later tonight and early Friday. Due to the extremely wet antecedent conditions, it will only take 1-2 inches of rainfall in a 1-2 hour period to cause new flooding to develop. Additional heavy rainfall may also cause flooding along the Catawba River below Lake James tomorrow. Please stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings in case additional flooding occurs.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for McDowell by NWS

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Abbeville by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 12:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Target Area: Abbeville The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flood Warning for Abbeville County in upstate South Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 1203 PM EDT, Between 4 and 6 inches of rain had fallen across the northwestern half of Abbeville County this morning. Several roads across this portion of county remained closed and isolated road damage was reported. Elevated stream and river levels will only slowly recede during the afternoon. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Abbeville, Ware Shoals, Calhoun Falls, Due West, Lake Secession, Donalds, Lowndesville, Shoals Junction, Lake Russell, Promised Land and Antreville.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Moses Lake Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 04:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-08 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Moses Lake Area FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Ephrata, Moses Lake, Othello, Quincy, and Winchester. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Edgefield by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 12:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Edgefield The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Edgefield County in central South Carolina * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 1230 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Edgefield, Johnston, Cleora, Edgefield Federal Correction Institution, Pleasant Lane, Lick Fork Campground, Strom Thurmond High School, Northside Fire Station Main, Mt Vintage, Harmony and Colliers. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Rabun by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 10:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Rabun FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 215 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL RABUN COUNTY Flooding has receded from earlier heavy rainfall and no longer poses a threat. Additional heavy rainfall is possible later this afternoon and may cause new flooding to develop. Please stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings if additional flooding occurs.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 04:45:00 Expires: 2021-10-08 07:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Guam The National Weather Service in Tiyan Guam has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Guam * Until 745 AM ChST. * Through 745 AM, moderate to heavy showers are expected to produce minor flooding of roads, low-lying areas and other poor-drainage areas. * Up to an inch of rain has already fallen, and an additional 1 inch or more is expected through 745 AM.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Edgefield by NWS

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 12:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-07 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas FOG LINGERING AROUND THE TWIN PORTS Fog is lingering around the twin ports as of the noon hour today, with visibilities of less than a mile at times. The fog will continue to dissipate this afternoon, with much improved visibilities by 2pm. Until then, expect areas of fog, especially below the hill of Duluth and around Superior and the lower St. Louis river valley. Fog is expected to re-develop later this afternoon and evening.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 10:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Electrical appliances should not be used unless in an emergency. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Hancock A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Hancock County through 315 PM EDT At 245 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Hamburg State Park, or near Sparta, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Culverton, Mayfield and Shoals. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Macon, Swain by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-10 03:01:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Macon; Swain The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flood Advisory for North Central Macon County in western North Carolina South Central Swain County in western North Carolina * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 102 PM EDT, High flows continue along the Little Tennessee River from Franklin to Lake Fontana due to heavy rainfall which occurred late yesterday and early this morning. The heaviest rainfall occurred in the headwaters of the Cullasaja River near Highlands where 3-5 inches of rain fell. Elsewhere across the Little Tennessee River watershed, storm total amounts were approximately 1.5-2.5 inches. The resultant floodwave has worked its way into the Little Tennessee River and is causing the river to exceed Action/Advisory or bankfull stages, resulting in nuisance flooding of low-lying areas adjacent to the river. The floodwave is expected to gradually work its way from Franklin to Cowee to Luada and Almond this afternoon with a gradual recession of the river later this afternoon into this evening. * Expect nuisance flooding of adjacent low-lying areas along the Little Tennessee River and adjacent tributary confluences. This includes campgrounds, boat-access areas, parks and greenways, farmland, and low-water crossings. Do not drive through flooded roadways and obey all barricades. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Franklin, Burningtown, Cowee, Luada, Almond, Wesser and Cullasaja. * Additional heavy rainfall is not expected through the afternoon hours but additional heavy rainfall is possible later tonight and early Friday. Please stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings in case new rounds of flooding develop.
MACON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Edgefield, McCormick by NWS

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 11:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Portions of Battleship Road and USS North Carolina Road observe minor coastal flooding up to one half foot in depth. In downtown Wilmington, a block of Water Street observes minor flooding up to one quarter foot in depth. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/11 AM 5.9 1.2 0.7 N/A Minor 07/11 PM 5.7 1.0 0.8 N/A Minor 08/12 PM 6.1 1.4 0.8 N/A Minor 09/12 AM 5.6 0.9 0.8 N/A Minor 09/12 PM 6.1 1.4 0.8 N/A Minor 10/01 AM 5.5 0.8 1.0 N/A Minor
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Posey, Vanderburgh by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 15:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Posey; Vanderburgh A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Vanderburgh and east central Posey Counties through 245 PM CDT At 209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mount Vernon, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Blairsville and Kasson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
POSEY COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Glascock, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 10:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Electrical appliances should not be used unless in an emergency. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Glascock; Jefferson A thunderstorm with heavy rain will impact portions of Glascock and northern Jefferson Counties through 400 PM EDT At 328 PM EDT, the thunderstorm was over Avera, or near Gibson, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Gibson, Wrens, Stapleton, Avera, Mitchell, Edge Hill, Edgehill, Agricola, Stellaville and Bastonville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
GLASCOCK COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-08 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Douglas DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas County. In Minnesota, Southern Lake and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Marsh and Arbon Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 13:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-07 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Marsh and Arbon Highlands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Bannock and east central Power Counties through 200 PM MDT At 135 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 11 miles southwest of Portneuf Gap, or 14 miles west of McCammon, moving northeast at 20 to 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 35 to 40 mph and half inch hail. Brief heavy rain likely. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Eastern Pocatello, McCammon, Inkom, Portneuf Gap, Mink Creek Pass and Pauline. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-10 03:01:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Henderson The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flood Advisory for Henderson County in western North Carolina Polk County in western North Carolina * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 1149 AM EDT, Henderson and Polk counties received 2-4 inches of rainfall earlier this morning due to persistent shower and thunderstorm activity. This caused excessive runoff into area streams, causing rapid rises throughout the area. Nuisance flooding along several streams is imminent or ongoing. * Mud Creek at Erkwood Rd is rising rapidly and is currently above the Action/Advisory Stage of 6.5 feet. Expect Mud Creek to crest at or below 7.0 feet before beginning a quick recession into the early afternoon hours. This will cause nuisance flooding of low-lying areas near Erkwood Rd and Hendersonville. Some urban flooding around Hendersonville from smaller drainages may be ongoing. * Expect nuisance to Minor flooding of adjacent low-lying areas along the Green River, Mud Creek, Bat Fork Creek, Clear Creek, White Oak Creek, and the North Pacolet River. This includes campgrounds, boat-access areas, parks and greenways, farmland, and low-water crossings. Do not drive through flooded roadways and obey all barricades. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Hendersonville, Columbus, Fletcher, Flat Rock, Etowah, Mountain Home, Laurel Park, Tryon, Lake Lure, Saluda, Chimney Rock State Park, Jones Gap State Park, Dupont State Forest, Valley Hill, Dana, East Flat Rock, Lake Adger, Edneyville, Tuxedo and Mill Spring. * Additional rainfall amounts of up to one inch are expected over the next 1-3 hours which may sustain ongoing flooding. However, additional heavy rainfall is possible later tonight and early Friday which may cause additional flooding. Please stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings in case new rounds of flooding develop.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Henderson by NWS

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC

