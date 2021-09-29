CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Haniger’s homer helps M’s beat A’s 4-2, close in wild card

By Chris Talbott, AP
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cvMOT_0cBoT1qz00
Oakland Athletics v Seattle Mariners SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 28: Luis Torrens #22 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with his teammates in the dugout after scoring during the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park on September 28, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — Mitch Haniger hit his 100th home run and third in two games, and the Seattle Mariners pulled within a half-game of the second AL wild card berth by beating the Oakland Athletics 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Tyler Anderson pitched four innings on two days’ rest for the Mariners, who won their team-record 11th straight game over Oakland. Seattle, 18 games over .500 for the first time since August 2018, has won four in a row and nine of 10.

Haniger hit his third homer of the series into the left-field bullpen in the seventh inning after hitting two nearly identical three-run shots in Monday’s 13-4 win. His 38 homers and 95 RBIs are career highs, coming after he missed much of 2019 and all of 2020 due to two operations.

“I got a little emotional,” Haniger said, tearing up with reporters. “It took so much time to come back. ... A lot of missed time, a lot of pain, not really being able to walk for a little bit, and kind of being pretty much broken, and being able to come back, it’s been fun.”

Seattle (88-70) is just behind Boston (88-69) and just ahead of Toronto (87-70) in the wild card race, trailing the New York Yankees (90-67). The Mariners finish their series against the A’s on Wednesday, then host the Los Angeles Angels for their final three games of the regular season.

Seattle would be eliminated from the AL West race with one more loss or one win by first-place Houston (92-65).

Oakland (85-73) is 3 1/2 games back of the Red Sox and in must-win territory.

“Look, we’ve played what, 15 games in a row here?” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Our bullpen’s a little bit shot, but we need to come out and win a game tomorrow and make everybody feel a lot better about the way things have gone with them.”

Anderson was on a pitch limit, and Mariners manager Scott Servais anticipated his bullpen would be key.

“This is the most unique card I’ve ever had,” Servais said of the possibilities he drew up. “It had all the contingencies on there, so it was a crazy night. You never know what’s going to happen in the game, but you’re planning for everything, and as you’re knocking off each inning, it gets a little bit easier knowing that we could get to our back-end guys.”

Casey Sadler set the team record with his 26th straight scoreless appearance, getting the Mariners out of a jam in the fifth with two on. He pitched 1 1/3 innings with a strikeout.

Anthony Misiewicz (5-5) and four relievers combined to give up one unearned run over five innings. Drew Steckenrider allowed a leadoff single in the ninth, then got three straight outs as he struck out two for his 12th save in 15 chances.

No. 8 hitter Jake Fraley had a go-ahead two-run double against Yusmeiro Petit (8-3) in the fourth, and No. 9 hitter Tom Murphy drove in a run for the Mariners in their 40th comeback win.

Anderson, acquired as a fifth starter from Pittsburgh at the trade deadline, gave up nine runs and nine hits in two-plus innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. The abbreviated outing made it possible for him to start in place of struggling Yusei Kikuchi.

“Everybody appreciates a grinder who just wants to go out there and pitch,” reliever Paul Sewald said.

Servais broached the topic on Monday with Anderson.

“I was fired up about the idea and the opportunity,” Anderson said.

Anderson gave up two hits, including a solo homer to Chad Pinder in the fourth. He threw 40 of his 46 pitches for strikes.

“The best way to describe him is very professional in everything he does,” Servais said. “He spends as much time going over the other team as much as anybody on our team. Forty strikes out of 46 pitches? Remarkable.”

STREAKING

Sadler has pitched 25 straight scoreless innings, second only to Shigetoshi Hasegawa’s 28 2/3 in 2003. … Seattle’s previous consecutive wins streaks were set against Kansas City in 1985 and the Baltimore in 2001. ... A’s pitchers struck out five batters, setting a team record for strikeouts in a season with 1,302, three more than in 2019.

ROSTER MOVE

The Mariners bolstered their bullpen for the playoff run by calling up RHP Matt Brash from Triple-A Tacoma on the same day they selected him minor league system pitcher of the year. The 23-year-old rookie will be the 11th Mariners player to make his debut this season when he makes his first appearance. Brash had a 2.31 ERA in 20 appearances at Class A Everett and Double-AA Arkansas with 142 strikeouts. He was part of a combined no-hitter, pitching the first six innings, for Arkansas.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: OF Starling Marte (strained left lat) spent time in the batting cage Tuesday, manager Bob Melvin said, but is not yet ready to return to the lineup. Melvin said he remains day to day. … INF Josh Harrison (strained quad) returned to the lineup.

Athletics: RHP Frankie Montas (13-9, 3.48) is 5-2 with a 2.33 ERA in 13 starts since the All-Star break.

Mariners: Rookie RHP Logan Gilbert (6-5, 4.83) will finish off the series. Seattle is 15-8 when he starts.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
elisportsnetwork.com

Mitch Haniger’s monster night powers Mariners over A’s, 13-4

Mitch Haniger hit two home runs and had six RBIs as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Oakland Athletics, 13-4. The three-run home run Mitch Haniger added in the sixth inning felt more like a chef’s kiss. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
MLB
HeraldNet

M’s survive, keep pace in wild-card race with win over Angels

2. They won a one-run game. 3. And they needed an edge-of-your-seat performance from their bullpen to do it. Paul Sewald escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the ninth, and the Mariners kept pace in the American League wild-card chase with their sixth consecutive win, a 6-5 victory over the Angels to open their weekend series Friday night in Anaheim, California.
MLB
MLB

Haniger's twin blasts help Mariners 'believe'

SEATTLE -- The banner waved in bright yellow with blue lettering, eerily identical to the one depicted on Scott Servais’ favorite television show, “Ted Lasso,” which in so many ways has been an embodiment of the 2021 Mariners. “Believe,” it read from the second deck in left field, right around...
MLB
Yakima Herald Republic

Mitch Haniger hits two 3-run homers, M’s crush A’s to gain ground

SEATTLE — With its blue all-capital letters on mustard yellow paper, it stood out amid the polished corporate signage that can be found in most spaces of T-Mobile Park. The handwritten font and paper coloring were specific to match its inspiration. Even how it was mounted on the railing of the upper-deck bleachers in left field — slightly askew and not perfectly in line — was done with the purpose of imitation.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
bostonnews.net

Mariners top A's, close on Red Sox in wild card race

Mitch Haniger hit his 100th career homer as the Seattle Mariners gained ground in the American League's postseason chase with a 4-2 victory against the visiting Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night. Jake Fraley added a two-run double as the Mariners (88-70) pulled within a half-game of Boston for the league's...
MLB
arcamax.com

Mariners remain half-game back in wild-card race with 3 games remaining after beating A's

A loss meant losing ground, and the Mariners simply don’t have enough games remaining to take the chances of letting someone else take it from them. On a night when they had to win to keep pace as the interlopers in the American League wild-card race, they did so in the manner that has won them more games than anyone expected or believed possible in the first months of the season — quality starting pitching, solid bullpen work and piecing together just enough offense provided competitive at-bats and clutch hits late in the game.
MLB
Yakima Herald Republic

Haniger keeps M's playoff hopes alive with rally vs. Angels

SEATTLE — When his back still ached and the numbness shot down his right leg following abdominal surgery in February 2020, he wondered why his body was betraying him. When he was told he needed another surgery a week later, this time to repair a disc in his back, he wondered what he had done to deserve this situation.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Fraley
Person
Yusmeiro Petit
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Casey Sadler
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Chad Pinder
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
Person
Homer
Person
Josh Harrison
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Card#Boston Red Sox#The Seattle Mariners#The Oakland Athletics 4 2#The New York Yankees#The Los Angeles Angels#The Red Sox
FanSided

Cubs: 3 players Jed Hoyer would like to cut, but can’t

The Chicago Cubs would love to get some expensive players off the books to speed up the rebuild, but that’s not how contracts work. Hoyer and the Cubs claim they’ll make some big moves this offseason after dealing away the likes of Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez and Craig Kimbrel at the trade deadline. Unfortunately, Hoyer cannot completely start over by ridding some awful contracts off the books, as no team is willing to take on a bad deal without significant prospect capital in return.
MLB
Yardbarker

Mets ace Jacob deGrom 'disillusioned' with current regime?

The New York Mets are eliminated from playoff contention and, thus, wisely shut ace Jacob deGrom down for the rest of the season on Tuesday after he dealt with a handful of injury issues throughout the year, including a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. It appears that's...
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
calltothepen.com

The Milwaukee Brewers may regret this failure

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the process of violating a basic dictum of athletics. Any time you have a chance to put a rival away, do it…or risk living to regret it. The Brewers Thursday lost a fourth straight game to the St. Louis Cardinals. The series began Monday in Milwaukee with the Brewers securely staked to a playoff spot as all-but-formal champions of the NL Central.
MLB
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
63K+
Followers
73K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy