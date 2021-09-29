CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NC

Rice re-establishing football at Vance Middle

By Brandon White
Henderson Daily Dispatch
Henderson Daily Dispatch
 8 days ago
HENDERSON — Vance County Middle School’s football game against Terrell Lane did not go the way head coach Michael Rice had intended.

Missed tackles on defense and poor execution on offense put Vance Middle into a two-touchdown hole by halftime, and more mistakes in the second half enabled Terrell Lane to pull away with a 26-8 victory and drop the home team to 0-2 on the year.

Rice wants to see his young, developing players enjoy success on the field, but he is simultaneously finding joy in coaching middle school football once again after being forced to take a year off.

“I’m excited to have middle school football back,” Rice said. “We couldn’t play last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s good to see these boys back on the field with full commitment towards football.”

Rice used the canceled Vance Middle season to take a mental break from football so that he could be thoroughly prepared to restart the program once COVID-19 protocols allowed.

An alumnus and former coach at Northern Vance High School, Rice has always possessed a strong passion for football and considers himself grateful that he can once again share his knowledge about the game with the next generation of players.

Rice was not really sure what to expect out of Vance Middle in 2021, with many of his players having minimal football experience. Though he believes the lost year due to the pandemic has hurt the program, he said players are adjusting well when it comes to learning the fundamentals and skill development.

“There haven’t been too many challenges other than getting the kids to actually know the game,” Rice said. “That comes with a lot of training, which we started in the middle of August. We just had a really good week of practice, but we have to keep the momentum going.”

Rice has also been impressed with the overall turnout on Vance Middle’s roster, and said a handful of players have already started to establish themselves as leaders and playmakers.

He plans to keep working alongside his assistant coach Deon Smith to maximize the potential of the roster during the second half of the season so that his players will gain the maturity and knowledge to win games on the middle school level, and carry their experience to high school varsity football in the near future.

“Execution needs to be improved on,” Rice said. “I always put everything back on myself because I know I can coach better. If we can get off the field on third down and make open-field tackles, we’ll be so much better but we’re going to work on those things in practice.”

The next game up on the schedule for Vance Middle will be a road matchup on Oct. 5 against Northern Granville, which will kick off at 4:30 p.m..

Contact Brandon White at bwhite@hendersondispatch.com or by phone at 252-436-2840

