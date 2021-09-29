Grades 7 & 8 Dance to be held Friday, Oct. 1

Calling all local talent from Brown County. Can you sing? Can you dance? Are you in a band or dance group? Come show us what you’ve got, October 2, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Pioneer Tap. There is no entry fee just a form to fill out and bring with you Saturday morning. Winners will be notified by email and will get the opportunity to perform at Brownwood’s first inaugural Halloween Fall Festival ” BOO BASH” on October 30th in historic downtown Brownwood. Winners will be announced on stage and awarded prizes and given the chance to perform at 7 other events next year. This event is sponsored by… Shaw’s Market, 10 Mile Productions, Pioneer Tap House, Earth & Noble, Visit Brownwood, Grazed & Confused Marie Smith.
Comments / 0