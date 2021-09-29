CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grades 7 & 8 Dance to be held Friday, Oct. 1

gcsny.org
 8 days ago

C. J. Hooker Middle School will host a dance for students in grades 7 and 8 on Friday, Oct. 1 from 5-7 p.m. This event is for CJH students only; cost if $5 and includes chips and water. Candy will be available for purchase. The dance will be held outdoors;...

www.gcsny.org

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

Homecoming dance held closer to home

Dimmed lights, lounging sofas, Oscar award statues, color changing pillar structures, a photo booth and fan favorite music – all in presence for the Coppell High School homecoming dance. This year, the dance was held in the CHS Arena on Saturday night, a change from the previous years of the...
COPPELL, TX
Paducah Sun

Relay-related event to be held Friday at Heartland Church

The American Cancer Society has a number of local events planned this month to help people do what they can to fight cancer, beginning with a traditional event that will be a little different this year. The Relay for Life Cancer Celebration will be held on Friday at Heartland Church...
PADUCAH, KY
hebronhawkeye.com

Silver Wings to host dance clinic Oct. 16

Silver Wings will host its annual dance clinic for students, grades kindergarten through eighth grade, on Oct. 16. Parents can register their child through the Silver Wings website. “To my knowledge this [program] started the second or third year the school opened,” director Anne Bowling said. “This is my 14th...
THEATER & DANCE
carthage.edu

2020PROMblems dance event Oct. 9: Sign up to participate in the Grand March!

2020PROMblems will begin with a Grand March, and the dance will start promptly after. The march is a bit like your typical Grand March, except you can march with whomever you like! Have a significant other? Got a roommate or a friend? You want to rock it solo? Great, sign up! Each group participating in the march will be introduced and will join an opening procession around the dance floor area.
KENOSHA, WI
riverheadlocal

Barn Dance to be held at Hallockville Museum Farm on Saturday, Oct. 9

Brush off your dancing shoes — or boots — and get ready to dance the night away at Hallockville Museum Farm on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The family friendly event will feature a live band and traditional dancing led by instructor Chart Guthrie. The dance will be held in the Naugles Barn at the museum farm — 6038 Sound Ave. in Riverhead.
RIVERHEAD, NY
wtva.com

Amory church held food drive Friday

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A church in Amory is helping fill the stomachs of many in the midst of the COVID pandemic. People lined up at St. James United Methodist Church to get food boxes delivered straight into their cars. Organizers said it's their duty to help where it's needed.
AMORY, MS
newsmirror.net

Swing for the Kids Golf Tourney Friday, Oct. 1

Yucaipa Valley Kiwanis will hold a Swing for the Kids golf tournament on Oct. 1, at Yucaipa Valley Golf Club at 33725 Chapman Heights Rd., Yucaipa. The club is still in need of sponsors and golfers for the fundraiser. The club is committed to providing scholarships, sponsor school service clubs, support athletic programs and more. Play golf, have fun and support this local service organization. Call Kiwanis President Jeff Bohner at 1-909-635-4949 for more information.
YUCAIPA, CA
Independent

Nazier Grotto in Canton to host country dances Oct. 3, 10

CANTON – Canton Country Music will hold the following dances at Nazir Grotto, 1717 Sixth St. SW: Oct. 3 with music provided by Inspired Band, and Oct. 10 with music provided by the band Jack & the Boys. The doors open at 1 p.m., and music is 2-5 p.m. Food...
CANTON, OH
mtsac.edu

75th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee to be held Oct. 8

Mt. SAC is inviting its faculty, staff, students, and the neighboring communities to a Diamond Jubilee - a celebration of the College’s 75. th anniversary on Friday, Oct. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the brand new Hilmer Lodge Stadium. On September 16, 1946, Mt. San Antonio College opened for classes...
WALNUT, CA
Tehechapi News

PHOTO GALLERY: Homecoming dance held outside under the stars

Upward of 400 students danced under the stars as Tehachapi High School held its semiformal Homecoming Dance Saturday night in the quad area of the school. It provided the perfect setting for the crowning of the 2021 THS Homecoming King and Queen. Principal Cristy Libatique placed the crowns. Winning this...
TEHACHAPI, CA
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Vasa Column: Reunion held for Vasa School 8th-grade class of 1965

Tator tot hotdish, a dinner roll, and a cookie are on the menu for the October 13 free community dinner. Make meal reservations by noon on Wednesday, Oct. 6. Phone or email the church office. Leave a clear message with your name, the number of meals requested and your phone number. If asking for delivery, include your address. These free meals are served on the second Wednesday of each month from September through May. The pandemic has made it necessary to restrict the routine to drive-through and delivery only for now. Please remain in your vehicle when picking up orders at the Lutheran Center, between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. on the 13th. If you bring an item for the local food shelves, just drop it off when you pick up your meals or give it to the delivery driver. Items donated will be shared with the Cannon Falls and Red Wing food shelf organizations.
EDUCATION
Lebanon Democrat

Christmas For Kids cake walk to be held Oct. 9

The annual Christmas For Kids Cake Walk is returning this weekend and will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9 beginning at 3 p.m. in downtown Hartsville. The event is a fundraiser for Christmas For Kids, which has provided toys and gifts for underprivileged children in Trousdale County for nearly 40 years. Last year roughly 200 children were helped by the program, which is jointly operated by the Hartsville Rotary Club and Just Hope, Inc., which operates the Hartsville Backpack Program.
HARTSVILLE, TN
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County sing and dance auditions Oct. 2

Calling all local talent from Brown County. Can you sing? Can you dance? Are you in a band or dance group? Come show us what you’ve got, October 2, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Pioneer Tap. There is no entry fee just a form to fill out and bring with you Saturday morning. Winners will be notified by email and will get the opportunity to perform at Brownwood’s first inaugural Halloween Fall Festival ” BOO BASH” on October 30th in historic downtown Brownwood. Winners will be announced on stage and awarded prizes and given the chance to perform at 7 other events next year. This event is sponsored by… Shaw’s Market, 10 Mile Productions, Pioneer Tap House, Earth & Noble, Visit Brownwood, Grazed & Confused Marie Smith.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
centraltimes.org

Naperville Central homecoming to be held outside Oct. 2

The first Naperville Central homecoming in two years will be held on Oct. 2. This year’s arcade-themed “Dance Dance Revolution” dance will take place outside to better allow for following COVID-19 guidelines. “Obviously, we’ve had to make some changes,” said Lynne Nolan, Dean of student activities at Naperville Central. Homecoming...
NAPERVILLE, IL
Herald-Dispatch

Dance studio to showcase retelling of 'Wizard of Oz' Oct. 8-10

HUNTINGTON — Dorothy and Toto are leaving Kansas for a trip to Huntington Oct. 8-10, giving local residents a chance to view the classic Oz story through dance. Studio 301 is welcoming all to watch “Dancing Through Oz: The Story of the Wizard of Oz” at Huntington City Hall. The shows are set for 7 p.m. Oct. 8-9 and 3 p.m. Oct. 10.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Brenham Banner-Press

Blinn College dance to celebrate 50th anniversary on Oct. 30

Blinn College cheer and dance head coach Sarah Barland Flisowski still calls them “my kids,” even though some of her former students now have children of their own. This year, Flisowski’s “kids” and five decades of Blinn dance alumni will mark the 50th anniversary of the Blinn College dance team and the college is inviting all former members – almost 1,000 of them – to a reception here Saturday, Oct. 30, at noon in the Blinn-Brenham Student Center.
BRENHAM, TX
inkfreenews.com

Daddy-Daughter Dance Set For Oct. 8

LEESBURG — A father-daughter dance is set for Friday, Oct. 8, in Leesburg. The Daddy-Daughter Dance or first annual Fall Ball will be 6-8 p.m. on that date at Tippy Creek Winery, 5920 N. 200E. The event includes live music, food and drinks, a photo booth and goodie bags. Doors will open at 5 p.m.
LEESBURG, IN
news9.com

Teacher Of The Day: Kim Pearson

Tuesday's T-Mobile Teacher of the Day is Kim Pearson. She teaches 2nd grade at Waukomis Elementary. Kim goes above and beyond for her students. She always brings a contagious positive energy to her classroom and motivates her students to try their best as well.
CBS Philly

Philadelphia School Using ‘Walking School Bus’ Idea To Get Elementary Students To Class Safe

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One Philadelphia school used “Walk to School Day” to re-launch an important program that keeps their students safe. Gideon Elementary School students used the “walking school bus” to get to school Wednesday, an idea the school has used in the past. Every Wednesday going forward, volunteers will walk students to school. In addition to reminding drivers to take it slow, organizers hope the walking school bus will increase attendance and enthusiasm among the children. According to Gregory Writing, the community school coordinator, it is an easy way to give everyone peace of mind. “It’s our way to get students to school on time. We say drop them off on the corner and we’ll get them the rest of the way safely,” he told CBS3. The school said they need more volunteers before the program can expand to other days of the week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

