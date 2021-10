Does Fall start before ski movie premieres? To us ski bum, snow lifestyle enthusiasts, it does not. That said, it was an easy decision to make the trek from my home in Durango to one the prettiest fall locales in Colorado—Crested Butte—for the world premiere of Matchstick Productions’ latest feature movie, THE STOMPING GROUNDS. This year, MSP delivered another action-packed ski movie with some of the best athletes in the game. With Covid-related travel restrictions loosening up, MSP brought in a couple beers short of six-pack of Canadian athletes, including the Blondes, Sam Kuch, Logan Pehota and a handful of other stars. At the premiere, the vibe was friendly and the people were stoked. And why wouldn’t they be? With snow on the Colorado’s high peaks, the aspens in peak fall color and the premiere of THE STOMPING GROUNDS… it’s official: fall is here and winter is soon to come.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO