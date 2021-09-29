YouTube will remove videos with misinformation about any vaccine
YouTube will begin removing content questioning any approved medical vaccine, not just those for COVID-19, a departure from the video site’s historically hands-off approach. The division of Alphabet Inc.’s Google announced Wednesday that it will extend its policy against misinformation to cover all vaccines that health authorities consider effective. The ban will include any media that claims vaccines are dangerous or lead to chronic health outcomes such as autism, said Matt Halprin, YouTube’s vice president for trust and safety.www.thederrick.com
