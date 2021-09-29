CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTube will remove videos with misinformation about any vaccine

Derrick
 8 days ago

YouTube will begin removing content questioning any approved medical vaccine, not just those for COVID-19, a departure from the video site's historically hands-off approach. The division of Alphabet Inc.'s Google announced Wednesday that it will extend its policy against misinformation to cover all vaccines that health authorities consider effective. The ban will include any media that claims vaccines are dangerous or lead to chronic health outcomes such as autism, said Matt Halprin, YouTube's vice president for trust and safety.

Derrick

Google to ban ads appearing next to climate denial content

LONDON (AP) — Google is taking action to stop climate change deniers from spreading misinformation or making money by blocking digital ads promoting false climate change claims from appearing alongside content on its platforms. The company said Thursday in a blog post that it was rolling out a new policy...
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
Best Life

Never Accept a Friend Request Before Checking These 3 Things, Expert Warns

It's always exciting to get a new friend request on Facebook, and whether you recognize the person or not, you might be inclined to accept the invitation. Maybe their name sounds familiar or they have a friendly face, or perhaps you figure there's no harm in making a new virtual acquaintance. But Facebook warns that you shouldn't accept a friend request until you've checked a few things in particular. To see what you need to look out for before "accepting" a new Facebook friend, read on.
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, These Are the 3 Reasons to Wait for a Booster

Booster shots are already being administered across the country and hundreds of thousands have either received a third dose already or scheduled an upcoming appointment to get it. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have only authorized additional shots for certain groups of people who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. The FDA isn't set to consider a Moderna booster dose until Oct. 14. And while you might be able to talk some providers into an additional shot of Moderna, despite them not being authorized to do so, virus experts say there are legitimate reasons why you should wait.
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals what could really happen this Christmas with COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci isn’t quite ready to say you’re safe to celebrate Christmas and the winter holidays without taking proper precautions. Over the weekend, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CBS’s “Face the Nation” that it’s unclear what the holiday season will look like for American families.
talesbuzz.com

Scientists discover link between farting and poor mental health

It’s a sign that you’re really keeping things bottled up inside. While farting is often considered a healthy bodily function, a new study suggests that excessive wind-breaking could also be a sign of depression, anxiety and other mental maladies. A team of international scientists happened upon the flatulence finding while researching how common farting and other gas-related symptoms are in the global population.
The Next Web

Google is automatically turning on 2FA — how to check your settings

If you think passwords provide enough security for your accounts, you’d be wrong. It’s important to protect your accounts with additional security measures like two-factor authentication (2FA), which allows you to use an app or a device for verification. Google already provides you an option to use hardware security keys,...
healthing.ca

Beloved Montreal neuroscientist dies at 43

MONTREAL — Nadia Chaudhri, the Montreal neuroscientist who gained a worldwide following while spending her dying months raising funds for scientists from under-represented backgrounds, has died at age 43. Concordia University says Chaudhri died on Oct. 5 after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. Chaudhri gained a large Twitter following...
gizmostory.com

Stern’s Stern Comment on “Anti-vaxxers” Rocks Twitter

Twitterati is all praise for radio superstar and talk show host Howard Stern. The celebrity recently ranted on the people who are not willing to take the vaccine to fight COVID-19. This has brought Stern applause from his fans on Twitter. Last Tuesday, Stern, on his SiriusXM program, ranted about the people who were against the vaccination drive going all around the world.
Indy100

Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting “I don't care” as the child asks them to get out of her face. “Make me,” the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
KTLA

Google launches flight search tool meant to help users fly ‘greener’

Searching for flights on Google just got “greener.” A new search feature rolled out Wednesday tells users which flights have lower carbon emissions, giving them the ability to choose flights based on carbon emissions just as they would price or the number of layovers. A basic search for flights will give an estimate of how […]
Derrick

Minnesota health leaders warn of strain on caregivers, kids

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health leaders warned Thursday that the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is putting heavy strain on hospitals and health care workers statewide as the coronavirus burns through the unvaccinated population. They also said transmission in schools and among children is a particular concern, with pediatric...
