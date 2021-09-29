CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Read’ is a free Zoom tool that hopes to warn you when your meeting is boring

By José Adorno
 8 days ago
Do you ever wonder how your Zoom meeting is going? Former Foursquare CEO created a startup that tells you exactly that. “Read” launched today as a free tool for Zoom users.

Read Dashboard is a real-time shared dashboard that measures engagement and sentiment for meeting attendees.

“No one wants to participate in a bad meeting. Bad meetings waste time and impact morale, yet studies show at least half of meetings are classified as unproductive,” said David Shim, Co-Founder and CEO of Read. “Read Dashboard is ‘Waze for meetings’, providing real-time transparency for meeting leaders and participants to understand how the meeting is really going. Are people engaged? Are they frustrated? Are they feeling productive? This gives every attendee the ability to gauge meeting success, and collectively empowers them to collaborate to create more productive interactions.”

According to Shim, Read is built on the foundation of “collaboration, transparency, and privacy.” The tool notifies attendees that it is participating in the conversation and provides direct access to meeting metrics to all attendees, encouraging collaboration.

Read Dashboard offers a simple opt-out function available to anyone in the meeting – if invoked, Read immediately exits the conversation. The tool does not provide meeting playback in the form of recorded or transcribed conversations.

Read Dashboard is available as a free service on Zoom through Google Calendar Integration, or by simply inviting dashboard@read.ai to your next meeting. Zoom users can join the waitlist here for access to the tool.

