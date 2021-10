If you’ve driven down Philly streets this year, you’ve seen them: the streeteries. Cordoned-off parking spaces turned into outdoor dining rooms, some no fancier than plastic chairs separated from passing cars by caution tape, while others reportedly have $20,000 chandeliers hanging in the middle of them. There are well over 750 of them, they’re all over the city, and they represent a quiet revolution you probably weren’t even paying attention to.

