Matt Barnes Says Ohio State’s Defensive Play Calling Has Been “Group Effort” Following Staff Shakeup

For the second time in four years, Matt Barnes is calling a Big Ten team’s defensive plays even though he isn’t its defensive coordinator. During his final year at Maryland in 2018, Barnes took over defensive play calling responsibilities from Andy Buh, who was the Terrapins’ defensive coordinator that year. And since Ohio State’s third game of the season, Barnes has been the lead defensive play caller for the Buckeyes, taking that responsibility from Kerry Coombs following the Buckeyes’ loss in their second game of the year against Oregon.