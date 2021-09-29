CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CPUC President Resigning at the end of 2021

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe president of the California Public Utilities Commission is resigning at the end of the year. Marybel Batjer made the announcement via email to CPUC staff without giving a reason behind her decision. Batjer was first appointed by Governor Newsom in 2019 in the midst of the PG&E bankruptcy. The CPUC oversees not just electrical utilities, but also telecommunications, water, rail, and transportation companies. Batjer is one of the agency’s five commissioners and her term was set to expire in 2026.

