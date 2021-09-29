CPUC President Resigning at the end of 2021

Santa Rosa officials have presented a set of draft rules for vacation rentals in the city, due to concerns from police and fire officials, as well as from neighbors who are upset about rentals that frequently host parties. The ordinance would create a new “Short-Term Rental Permit,“ allowing the city to regulate and track which properties are legal rentals. There may be more than twice the number of short term rental properties in Santa Rosa than has been reported, meaning the city is losing out on over a million dollars in lodging taxes and business fees. There would also be limits on the number of guests at a rental, despite the size of the property. Property owners would be required to be available at all times of day and night for any issues brought up by neighbors, and have to respond within 45 minutes to any complaints. Neighbors say these rules don’t go far enough.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO