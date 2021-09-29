Man enters Alford plea in assault of Pierce City, Mo. officer
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (AP) — A 37-year-old man accused of assaulting a Pierce City police officer during a vehicle pursuit has entered an Alford plea to three felonies. Brandon Sandnes, a passenger in the car, pleaded Tuesday to armed criminal action and two counts of first-degree assault. Under an Alford plea, the defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to result in a conviction.www.ky3.com
