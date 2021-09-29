CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transgender Children And Their Parents Say They Feel ‘Abused’ As Gov. Abbott Prioritizes Bill Targeting Trans Athletes

By Jill Ament
Cover picture for the articleSupporters of Senate Bill 3 say it’s about ensuring fairness in young women’s sports. But for transgender students in Texas and their parents, the measure’s return is solidifying concerns that they and their families aren’t welcome in the state. Eleven-year-old Dallas resident Libby Gonzales loves sports and just wrapped up...

Renewed Texas GOP efforts to target voter fraud could be more ‘performance’ than substance

In this third special legislative session, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pushing for more improvements to so-called election integrity in Texas despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud. A new bill Abbott appears to favor would increase the state’s ability to audit election results. Abbott also signed Senate Bill 1 into law during the previous special session, which restricts some voting practices adopted during the pandemic.
Texas redistricting maps move through Legislature despite high-profile opposition

Two members of the Texas congressional delegation spoke out Monday against changes that break up their Houston area districts and specifically impact Black communities. Republicans in the Texas Legislature seem committed to pushing forward new U.S. House and State Senate district maps as proposed or with only slight changes. That’s the perspective of Mark Jones, a professor at the Rice University Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Arizona can’t use COVID money for anti-mask grants, feds say

(AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday ordered Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to stop using the state’s federal pandemic funding on a pair of new education grants that can only be directed to schools without mask mandates. In a letter to Ducey, the Treasury Department said the grant programs are “not a permissible use” of […]
