Transgender Children And Their Parents Say They Feel ‘Abused’ As Gov. Abbott Prioritizes Bill Targeting Trans Athletes

House Bill 25 – one of three anti-trans student-athlete bills moving through the Texas Legislature – was heard before the newly created House Select Committee on Constitutional Rights and Remedies as the Chronicle went to press on Wed., Oct. 6. Authored by state Rep. Valoree Swanson, R-Spring, the bill, if passed, would ban Texas students from competing on a UIL sports team that doesn't align with their assigned gender at birth. Blegh. During Wednesday's hearing, lasered questioning from committee member (and openly gay) Rep. Ann Johnson, D-Houston, targeted the provision's absurdities, but there was one query that stood out: Had Swanson considered filing legislation to address the lack of funding supporting women's sports? The answer: No. The exchange underscores one of the many fallacies of HB 25 and similar anti-trans sports bills: For all of their bemoaning and hysteria à la But What About the Fate of Women's Sports, these bills' proponents aren't at the front of the line demanding more this or that for such programs – or not publicly, at least. Queers Gone Country Austin's first-ever queer country music festival, OUTLaw PrideFest, boot scoots across the Rustic Tap stage Sat.-Sun., Oct. 23-24. Curated by local country musician Julie Nolen, the recently released lineup includes the (and I mean the) queer country legend Lavender Country, outlaw revivalist Jaime Wyatt, and Carolinian crooner Adeem the Artist, plus local country queerios Buffalo Gals, Devin Jake, and more. Tickets are a suggested donation of $15 benefiting Out Youth and are now on sale at outlawpridefest.com ...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO