Just 4 Kids Urgent Care opens new facility

By Cole Sams
 8 days ago
CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - A new Just 4 Kids Urgent Care facility is being greeted with open arms in Bannock County.

It's located at the old Black Bear Diner on Bullock Street in Chubbuck.

Just 4 Kids specializes in treating a range of acute illnesses and injuries from the common cold to broken bones.

Owner and pediatrician Dr. Aaron Gardner started Just 4 Kids Urgent Care in 2018.

He hopes to fill in the gap between a family’s pediatrician and the emergency room.

"We love taking care of children," he said. "We love bringing parent piece of mind. We find great satisfaction in this work, and we want to keep doing it. We believe we can change the world, and we are going to keep trying."

The clinic is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The clinic also offers COVID-19 testing for all patients.

