After a year off, the ballplayers in the Congressional Baseball Game looked as sharp as ever, which is to say not very. But to the well-lubricated partisan fans — Republicans down the first base line, Democrats along third — the action was as thrilling as any big league at-bat or late-night floor negotiation. For every dribbler into the outfield, for every dropped pop fly, and for every run scored off a wild throw, they shouted, they cheered and — naturally — they booed.

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO