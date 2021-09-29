CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Would A Partial Government Shutdown Affect Maine?

By Cooper Fox
Capital 95.9
Capital 95.9
 8 days ago
At the time this article was written, the federal government was on track for a partial shutdown. This shutdown would take affect on Friday morning (well, midnight on Thursday, September 30th). If it does happen, it would be the second shutdown in three years. That last shutdown, which ran from...

Capital 95.9

Capital 95.9

Capital 95.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine.

