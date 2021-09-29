CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos OLB Von Miller now ranks 23rd on NFL's all-time sack list

 8 days ago
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller has recorded at least one sack in each of the team’s first three games as he continues to climb the NFL’s all-time sack list.

Miller’s four sacks this season are tied for second-most in the AFC and his 110 career sacks now rank 23rd on the all-time list. He passed Greg Townsend (109.5) during Sunday’s 26-0 win over the New York Jets.

Miller leads all active players in career sacks and he leads all defenders this season with six tackles behind the line of scrimmage. It’s clear that the 32-year-old edge defender has fully recovered from the ankle injury that sidelined him last season.

“I think he’s picked up where I thought he would have been last year,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Sunday. “It [the injury] was very, very disappointing on lot of fronts — not just that he couldn’t play for us last year — but I really felt he was primed to have a hell of a season last year. About the only lucky thing with his injury is that it was one that once it’s healed — it’s healed.

“It needed five months, so it took him out for the whole season, but he didn’t have lingering effects from it. He’s focused and he knows that I see a more mature player, a guy that is really wanting to play football, and enjoying it.”

Miller needs 13 more sacks to crack the Top 20 on the all-time list and he needs 28 more sacks to join former teammate DeMarcus Ware in the Top 10. If he continues his current career rate of 0.797 sacks per game, Miller will finish the 2021 season with 15 sacks. That would give him 121 career sacks, just shy of 21st (121.5) and 20th (122) on the all-time list.

