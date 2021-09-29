Adopt A FURever Friend at Tails & Ales PLUS More Local Stories

Here’s a look at what’s happening around NWA for Wednesday, September 29, sponsored by Dr. Pepper. If you love beer and pets then checkout an event combining your love for both. Columbus House Brewery in Fayetteville is hosting Tails & Ales Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. One dollar from every beer purchased will go to the Animal League of Washington Co. Bring your pets to meet a friend or two. You can even meet a few adoptable furry friends looking for their forever home.