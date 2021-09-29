ExclusiveThe ‘Under Wraps’ Cast Gushes Over the ‘Honor’ of Remaking Disney Channel’s 1st Original Movie

The cast of Disney Channel’s Under Wraps can’t get over the fact that they’re part of a historic remake!. Malachi Barton, Christian J. Simon, Sophia Hammons and Phil Wright are starring in the modern-day version of the 1997 Disney Channel Original Movie of the same name, which is set to premiere on Friday, October 1. Also the network’s first-ever original movie, the Halloween-themed flick told the story of three friends who accidentally resurrect an Egyptian mummy from the dead. This time around, Malachi, Christian and Sophia — as Marshall, Gilbert and Amy, respectively — are on a mission to return a mummy (named Harold) to his final resting place after they find him in their neighbor’s basement.