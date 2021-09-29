CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ExclusiveThe ‘Under Wraps’ Cast Gushes Over the ‘Honor’ of Remaking Disney Channel’s 1st Original Movie

By Shelby Stivale
j-14.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cast of Disney Channel’s Under Wraps can’t get over the fact that they’re part of a historic remake!. Malachi Barton, Christian J. Simon, Sophia Hammons and Phil Wright are starring in the modern-day version of the 1997 Disney Channel Original Movie of the same name, which is set to premiere on Friday, October 1. Also the network’s first-ever original movie, the Halloween-themed flick told the story of three friends who accidentally resurrect an Egyptian mummy from the dead. This time around, Malachi, Christian and Sophia — as Marshall, Gilbert and Amy, respectively — are on a mission to return a mummy (named Harold) to his final resting place after they find him in their neighbor’s basement.

www.j-14.com

Malachi Barton
GeekTyrant

Gory Teaser Trailer for Syfy's SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE Horror Movie Remake

Syfy Channel has released the first teaser trailer for Shout! Studios’ upcoming remake of the classic 1982 horror slasher film Slumber Party Massacre. The teaser gives us our first look at the film, and it shows off some bloody, gory scenes as a bunch of coeds are being hunted down by a crazed killer who wields a giant-ass power drill!
MOVIES
laconiadailysun.com

Disney Channel Renews ‘Raven’s Home’ for Season 5 & Unveils Cast Shakeup

Disney Channel has ordered a fifth season of its sitcom Raven’s Home starring Raven-Symoné as Raven Baxter, the character she played in the 2000s series That’s So Raven. Returning alongside her is costar Issac Ryan Brown who plays her teen son, Booker. Joining them for the fun is That’s So Raven alum Rondell Sheridan who reprises his role as Raven’s dad Victor Baxter.
TV SERIES
d23.com

Unraveling the Mysteries of Disney Channel’s Under Wraps

Under Wraps was the first-ever Disney Channel Original Movie in 1997, launching a blockbuster franchise that includes more than 100 titles. It’s a timeless tale—which is why a contemporary comedic remake of Under Wraps is premiering this Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Based on the original movie written by Don Rhymer, Under Wraps is directed by Alex Zamm, who co-wrote the remake with William Robertson. “I equally felt the honor and the privilege of remaking one of my favorite movies,” Zamm admits. “I have done a lot of sequels, but when you do a reboot, you feel the pressure of honoring the original and keeping its DNA intact. You want to stay true to the story but also allow for interpretation.”
MOVIES

