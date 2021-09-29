CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Sabres Rally Over Columbus 5-4 After Shoot-Out In Preseason Opener

By Jimmy Keltz
wesb.com
 8 days ago

The Buffalo Sabres rallied over the Columbus Blue Jackets with a 5-4 shoot-out win last night in their preseason opener. After Columbus winger Oliver Bjorkstrand scored back-to-back goals in the first 10 minutes of play, Arttu Ruotsalainen struck first for Buffalo before the end of the first period. Columbus scored twice more in the second before the Sabres tied the contest with goals from Michael Mersch, J-J Peterka and Linus Weissbach.

wesb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

NHL Rumors: Teams willing to trade for Jack Eichel with conditions; still can’t rule out the Rangers

The clock is ticking on the Buffalo Sabres even though they pretend that it isn’t. GM Kevyn Adams has been downright obstinate in his course of action regarding Jack Eichel. He absolutely refuses to lower his asking price, despite the realities that he has a player who wants out, makes $10M in a flat-cap world, AND IS INJURED.
NHL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Jack Eichel’s plan drops big hint on future with Sabres

Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres remain at odds over how exactly the team’s captain should medically address his injury. While nothing on that front has been settled, Eichel is rumored to be going to Buffalo for a pre-training camp physical, according to The Associated Press (h/t John Wawrow of The Hockey News).
NHL
chatsports.com

Sabres news: Sabres open up preseason play tonight

The Buffalo Sabres will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight at 7 pm in Columbus. This is the first of six preseason games for the Sabres before the beginning of the regular season starts on October 14th against the Montreal Canadiens. Tonight’s preseason matchup will be streamed on the...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Dell
Person
Dustin Tokarski
Person
Michael Mersch
Person
Arttu Ruotsalainen
Person
Oliver Bjorkstrand
diebytheblade.com

Sabres Make First Cuts, Prep for Preseason

With training camp well underway and preseason action beginning this week, the Buffalo Sabres are inching closer to an NHL-ready roster. As we head into the upcoming week, here are a few tidbits of news & notes to keep in mind:. On Monday morning, the Sabres announced their first round...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Should the NHL get involved in the Jack Eichel-Sabres situation?

The Jack Eichel situation continues to drag on with no resolution one way or the other. The injured forward failed his physical last week and was stripped of the Buffalo Sabres captaincy, but he’s still not moving forward on either surgery that would potentially get him playing again at some point this season. There has been almost no information coming out of the Sabres camp on what it intends to do with Eichel (other than move him to injured reserve, where he is now listed), but Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet believes enough is enough. On his latest 31 Thoughts podcast, Friedman suggests it is time for the league to step in:
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins announce lineup for preseason game against Sabres

The Penguins announced their lineup for Friday’s preseason road game against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Forwards - Anthony Angello, Jordy Bellerive, Kasper Bjorkqvist, Michael Chaput, Jonathan Gruden, Kasperi Kapanen, Nathan Legare, Drew O’Connor, Kyle Olson, Sam Poulin, Valtteri Puustinen, Dominik Simon, Radim Zohorna. Defensemen - Niclas Almari, Matt...
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Sabres Storylines to Follow in Preseason Opener

Sunday’s Blue and Gold scrimmage was followed by a handful of roster cuts . The team’s 2021 draft picks, Josh Bloom, Viljami Marjala, and Olivier Nadeau, were sent back to junior, while tonight, the Sabres visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (7 PM ET). New faces on the blue line and young skaters battling for a spot on the opening night roster will be followed, but the main focus will be in the crease.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sabres Rally
chatsports.com

Sabres Game Thread: Preseason Part Deux

Game thread action! The Sabres are back in action tonight, looking to follow up on their recent comeback preseason win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Tonight’s test features the Detroit Red Wings. The plan for tonight is for Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to play the entire game, Sabres coach Don Granato says.
NHL
Buffalo News

Live coverage: Buffalo Sabres at Columbus Blue Jackets

The Buffalo Sabres begin preseason action Tuesday for the 2021-22 NHL season. Here's a breakdown of the 58 Sabres on new coach Don Granato's first training camp roster. photos from last week's training camp from John Hickey and Mark Mulville. Read Mike Harrington's notebook leading into the preseason and Lance...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres suffer first preseason loss to Red Wings

The Buffalo Sabres looked to go for two wins to open the 2021 preseason on Thursday night, as they faced the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. After getting out to a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes, the game fell apart for Buffalo in the second period, en route to a 6-2 loss on the road.
NHL
Fox17

Robby Fabbri scores twice, Red Wings win preseason home opener vs. Sabres

DETROIT (AP) — Robby Fabbri scored twice to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-2 on Thursday night. Lucas Raymond, Troy Stecher, Luke Witkowski and Jonathon Martin also scored for the Red Wings. Alex Nedeljkovic and Victor Brattstrom split time in goal, with Nedeljkovic — acquired in the offseason from Carolina — starting and allowing both goals on 19 shots. Brattstrom stopped 13 shots,
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
diebytheblade.com

Sabres Send 12 to AHL as Preseason Continues

With three preseason games in the books, the Buffalo Sabres trimmed their roster on Saturday, releasing 12 players from their tryouts. All 12 will report to Rochester Americans training camp, which begins Monday with the first on-ice sessions Tuesday. Here are the players who were released, who will now report...
NHL
wesb.com

Blue Jackets Top Sabres 5-3

The Columbus Blue Jackets topped the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 in their preseason game at KeyBank Center last night. Buffalo center Caset Mittelstadt opened and close the scoring for the Sabres, with 2 goals that sandwiched J-J Peterka’s third period score. However, the Sabres were in comeback mode all night after the Blue Jackets went up 2-0 in the first period and then scored 3 more times in the second.
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Teams interested in Jack Eichel trade but with conditions; and Johnny Gaudreau will not discuss contract this season

If you thought that the Jack Eichel talk would die down after he failed his physical and was stripped of the “C”, well you thought wrong. “I spoke to Jack two days ago, I spoke to the team yesterday and addressed this, Jack Eichel is no longer the captain of the Buffalo Sabres,” GM Kevyn Adams said. “From our perspective, the captain is your heartbeat of your team, and we are in a situation where we felt we needed to make that decision.”
NHL
The Herald

Zucker scores in 9th round of shootout to lift Pens past Sabres, 5-4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jason Zucker scored in the ninth round of the shootout to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 5-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Kasperi Kapanen got his third goal of the preseason in the third period, Drew O’Connor scored twice and Radim Zohorna also scored. Casey DeSmith had 23 saves. Bryan Rust and Danton Heinen also scored in the shootout.
NHL
WGN News

Bulls’ offense on display in an impressive preseason opener

CHICAGO – While not a game that counted in the standings, it was a significant night at the United Center for a few reasons. First, it was the full capacity game at the venue since March 10, 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic would pause and eventually end the Bulls’ season. A limited number of fans […]
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy