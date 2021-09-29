Sabres Rally Over Columbus 5-4 After Shoot-Out In Preseason Opener
The Buffalo Sabres rallied over the Columbus Blue Jackets with a 5-4 shoot-out win last night in their preseason opener. After Columbus winger Oliver Bjorkstrand scored back-to-back goals in the first 10 minutes of play, Arttu Ruotsalainen struck first for Buffalo before the end of the first period. Columbus scored twice more in the second before the Sabres tied the contest with goals from Michael Mersch, J-J Peterka and Linus Weissbach.wesb.com
