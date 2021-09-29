Craft Beer Bar the Whale Anchors New Charleston Development the Refinery

Craft beer bar the Whale is the first retail space to open in Charleston’s latest mixed-use development the Refinery. Located at 1640 Meeting Street, the Whale offers a wide selection or beers from around the world for on-site consumption or available for purchase to take home. The name, the Whale, comes from the beer world term for a difficult to find brew, like Ahab in Moby Dick, collectors will often go to great lengths to find their “whale.”