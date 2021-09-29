What you need to know about buying a home in current Utah’s housing market

(GTU) – Homebuyers are looking at new options when it comes to buying a new home. Yes, Utah is changing in some ways, and here’s what you need to know:. Homebuyers are searching for the perfect home with a wider radius in the search. This is primarily because of price or wanting a new home. Provo and Orem don’t have as many new construction homes so it makes sense to expand to close-by communities. One of those is Payson for the Provo and Orem area. At just 17 minutes from downtown Provo, the close proximity makes it a highly desirable location for a new home. Now Fieldstone Homes has Arrowhead Cottages & Arrowhead Ranch, two unique communities.