At their weekly meeting on Monday morning, the Board of County Commissioners revisited the burn ban implemented in an emergency meeting on Thursday the 23rd, which ends Wednesday the 28th. Covey Murray, Emergency Management Director, said he wasn’t too worried about the fire threat now. He said he believes the burn ban helped, as there weren’t many fires this weekend despite the low humidity. There is a high chance of rain on Thursday, with some parts of Creek County expected to get up to two inches of rain. Murray said the rain won’t fix the drought, but it can ease the burn ban. The commissioners agreed to take no action and revisit the burn ban pending weather conditions this weekend.

CREEK COUNTY, OK ・ 10 DAYS AGO