CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Tokyo Revengers Is Gearing Up For a Mysterious Announcement

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTokyo Revengers has one of the most original concepts for an anime story in recent years, following an aimless young man who is sent spiraling into his past thanks to a mysterious time-traveling ability, which he uses in an attempt to save the life of his ex-girlfriend from the mob. With the anime recently bringing to a close its first season from Liden Films, it seems that the franchise is hinting at a big reveal in the near future, which might be confirmation that a second season of the anime is on its way.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecinemaholic.com

Tokyo Revengers Season 2: Release Date and Plot Details

‘Tokyo Revengers‘ is an action drama supernatural anime that primarily focuses on Takemichi Hanagaki, a good for nothing freeter who failed to achieve anything worth remembering. The monotonous life of the 26-year-old takes an unexpected turn when he gets inexplicably transported twelve years in the past moments before a train takes his life. Since he recently learned that his former girlfriend Hinata Tachibana and her brother Naoto were murdered by the Tokyo Manji Gang all those years ago, Takemichi wastes no time to inform the latter about the approaching doom. When he returns to the present time, the protagonist realizes that he managed to change the past and, in turn, the future by saving Naoto, thus creating a time paradox in the process.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Tokyo Revengers: “Open Fire”

Overview: Takemichi (AJ Beckles) along with Chifuyu (Adam McArthur) and the rest of Toman prepare for war against Baji (Lucien Dodge), Hanma (Zeno Robinson) and the rest of Valhalla. Our Take: With a new domino effect problem around every time-ridden corner, poor Takemichi is always running around like a chicken...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Tokyo Revengers Manga Tops 40 Million in Circulation

Manga has 8 times more copies in circulation compared to 1 year ago. The manga had 5 million copies in circulation in September 2020, about 8 million copies in February 2020, about 10 million copies at the end of March 2021, over 14.5 million copies in May 2021, more than 25 million copies in June 2021, and more than 32 million copies in circulation in July 2021.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Series#Anime Film#Television Series#Liden Films#Warner Bros#Weekly Shounen Magazine#Crunchyroll
egmnow.com

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream announced

Koei Tecmo America and Gust Studios have unveiled a sequel to 2016’s Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book. Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream is set shortly after the events of the first game and follows the story of Sophie and Plachta. After discovering a mysterious tree, Sophie awakens alone in a curious new world called Erde Wiege. Sophie sets out on a journey to find her missing friend and meets the aspiring alchemist, Ramizel Erlenmeyer, who agrees to help her in her time of need.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Tokyo Revengers Teases the Manga's New Side Story

Tokyo Revengers came onto the anime scene this year, and it stands as one of the biggest hits in 2021. The popular manga pulled its fans together ahead of season one, and now, there are thousands upon thousands of new fans in the ranks. Of course, this means creator Ken Wakui has a lot to juggle these days, and he is adding to his work pile with a special side story.
COMICS
Variety

Tokyo Broadcasting Sets Multi Series Deal With Netflix

Japanese network Tokyo Broadcasting System has announced a partnership with Netflix for streaming TBS content, including new shows, with nearly simultaneous international release. The partners are starting off with “Japan Sinks: People of Hope,” a TBS drama series that starts airing on Oct. 10. Based on the bestselling 1973 novel by Komatsu Sakyo that has inspired other dramas, as well as film and anime versions, the series stars top local talents Oguri Shun, Matsuyama Kenichi, Anne, Nakamura Toru and Kagawa Teruyuki. Netflix will stream episodes to its subscribers three hours after broadcast on TBS. Also, from December “The Future Diary,” a hit TBS reality...
COMICS
ComicBook

The Director of Bright: Samurai Soul Shares His Ideas For A Sequel

Bright: Samurai Soul is taking us back to the franchise that introduced a world wherein humans, orcs, elves, and numerous other magical creatures lived side by side in a world that wasn't too different from our own, with the first live-action film starring Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, and Noomi Rapace releasing in 2017. With the upcoming anime film re-imagining the original story taking place in a setting similar to feudal Japan, we here at Comicbook.com had the opportunity to chat with director Kyohei Ishiguro about the movie which will be arriving on Netflix on October 12th.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
World Series
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
ComicBook

One Piece Introduces Momo's Major Mission with Yamato

Momonosuke, the son of Kozuki Oden, is attempting to conquer his fear by assisting Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates against the forces of Kaido and his Beast Pirates, with the latest chapter of One Piece's manga teaming him up with none other than Yamato to perform a task unlike anything he's done before. With Momo transformed into a dragon himself, being subjugated to experiments using an artificial Devil Fruit which used the genetics of Kaido himself, the young fighter has a lot to prove and has little time to do it as the War For Wano continues to erupt.
COMICS
ComicBook

Netflix's One Piece Team Gives Update on Production

One Piece has spent the past couple of decades dominating the anime scene. The pirate tale has captured the imagination of millions around the world, and Eiichiro Oda promised to bring his creation to new spaces as the years passed. He made good on the promises when Netflix announced it would be adapting the story in a live-action project. And now, a new production update has been passed along by the show's team.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Pokemon Evolutions Drops Episode 3: Watch

Pokemon Evolutions is back with a new episode, and fans are ready to see its take on the Kalos region. From Galar to Alola, the miniseries has impressed netizens so far, and "The Visionary" promised to the same with its take on Lysandre. And now, the episode is live for all to see!
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Bright: Samurai Soul's Director Details The Beauty Of The Film

Bright: Samurai Soul is a new chapter in the Netflix franchise that established a world where humans, elves, and orcs lived side by side, with the property first hitting the streaming service via the live-action film in 2017 starring Will Smith. The anime movie is set to arrive on October 12th and we here at Comicbook.com had the opportunity to chat with the director of the upcoming animated film, Kyohei Ishiguro, about several aspects of the movie, including the beautiful animation style that was used in creating this new tale from the animation studio Arect.
COMICS
ComicBook

Mieruko-Chan Episode Order Surfaces Online

Horror is one of the least represented genres in the medium of anime, with some major examples of television and movies in the animated format coming from Junji Ito and other big names in the manga community, though it seems as if a new anime series has arrived just in time for the spooky season with Mieruko-Chan. Originally debuting as a manga series in 2018, the supernatural story definitely goes a long way toward focusing on a blend of horror and comedy, with its premiere episode having already released to anime fans earlier this fall.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Hits Up Fans to Tease Its Big NYCC Panel

My Hero Academia is set to hit this year's New York Comic-Con, which is currently underway and plans on diving into the world of anime, comics, and the entertainment industry as a whole, with the Shonen franchise giving fans a better look at its presence in the legendary comic convention. With the series already giving fans a look at some of the exclusive merchandise that it is has brought to the East Coast convention, the upcoming panel is set to explore new details about the third movie, My Hero Academia World Heroes Mission, which is set to land later this month.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Can You Watch the Anime's NYCC Panel?

It has been a. while coming, but New York Comic Con is back in action. The annual event went virtual last year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, but vaccinations have helped bring the pop culture show to the streets of NYC. As you may have guessed, the event has a lot going on for attendees, and that includes anime fans. Dragon Ball Super is hitting the main stage soon, but can fans at home stream the panel?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ComicBook

Baki Fans Want to Build the Manga's Underground Ring with Crowdfunding

Baki Hanma returned to Netflix last month, with the latest season of the Son of the Ogre being one of the most insane to date, as the young warrior fights against the likes of Mike Tyson, a giant praying mantis, and the strength of Mr. Unchained. Now, it seems as if fans of the anime franchise created by mangaka Keisuke Itagaki are seeking to bring the battling series to the real world by crowdfunding to create the famous ring of the series that saw several hard-hitting battles that took place throughout the series to celebrate the franchise's thirtieth anniversary.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Wheel of Time Reveals New Poster

Amazon Prime has revealed a brand new poster for its upcoming The Wheel of Time series. The new poster features the core cast of Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski, Madeleine Madden, Zoe Robins, Marcus Rutherford, and Barney Harris standing under an ominous crowd featuring Trollocs and a Fade, all of which are servants of The Dark One. You can check out the new poster below:
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy