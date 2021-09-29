Tokyo Revengers Is Gearing Up For a Mysterious Announcement

Tokyo Revengers has one of the most original concepts for an anime story in recent years, following an aimless young man who is sent spiraling into his past thanks to a mysterious time-traveling ability, which he uses in an attempt to save the life of his ex-girlfriend from the mob. With the anime recently bringing to a close its first season from Liden Films, it seems that the franchise is hinting at a big reveal in the near future, which might be confirmation that a second season of the anime is on its way.