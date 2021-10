For about a year-and-a-half, the anticipation surrounding Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film, No Time To Die, has been at a fever pitch. Ever since the star announced this film would be his swan song in the franchise, the rocky road to release has been watched with a very keen eye by fans and spectators. Additionally, co-writer/director Cary Joji Fukunaga, the first American to ever direct a 007 adventure, faced some serious pressure after inheriting the blockbuster following a creative shake up behind-the-scenes. Now it's safe to say that, in light of such factors, No Time To Die absolutely lives up to the promise of being an adventure that changes everything, as it is a pure Bond spectacle that will take your breath away.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO