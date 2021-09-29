CNBC Excerpts: CNBC's Becky Quick Interviews Mary Callahan Erdoes, Ashbel Williams and Jason Klein from the CNBC Delivering Alpha Conference Today

The pandemic hit the Latino community particularly hard. According to a report just released by the Hispanic Wealth Project, Latinos were more likely to be laid off, less likely to be able to work from home and more likely to be infected than their white counterparts. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says Black and Hispanic borrowers made up 18 percent of the total last year and are 2.3% more likely to be in forbearance. Bill Daley, Wells Fargo vice chairman of public affairs and former chief of staff to President Obama, sat down with CNBC's Contessa Brewer at the L'Attitude Conference to discuss how the pandemic has affected the Latino community, threatening household wealth built through home equity.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO