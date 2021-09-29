CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Roadhouse is NOT Giving Away Free Meals on Facebook

Ever see something to good to be true? Yeah some folks were going into restaurants claiming they had a free meal for two and Texas Roadhouse had to issue a statement. Every week we have a couple of scam stories. Already this morning we have another one involving scammers depositing money into your account using Venmo. This one however is dealing with a very popular restaurant that I know many people know and love. Texas Roadhouse. The scam claims simply by sharing a status, you get a free meal for two.

