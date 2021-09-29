CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando Bravo owns bitcoin and is very bullish: 'Institutions are just beginning to go there'

By Yun Li, @YunLi626
CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrlando Bravo, co-founder and managing partner of private equity firm Thoma Bravo, says he's an investor in bitcoin and believes the cryptocurrency will surge in value over the years with more institutional adoption. "How could you not love crypto?" Bravo said Wednesday at CNBC's Delivering Alpha conference. "Crypto is just...

www.cnbc.com

Related
Business Insider

Cathie Wood Sells $49.4M In Tesla And Buys $87.5M In Ginkgo Bioworks On Dip As Stock Becomes Target Of Short Sellers

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Wednesday snapped up shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) on the day the synthetic biology company stock was hit hard by two back-to-back short-seller reports that called the company a “colossal scam” and “a scheme.”. The popular money manager bought 8.26 million shares —...
BOSTON, MA
CNBC

George Soros' fund owns bitcoin, CEO confirms

The family office owns "some coins … but not a lot," Dawn Fitzpatrick, CEO and chief investment officer of Soros Fund Management, said in an interview at a Bloomberg event this week. "I'm not sure bitcoin is only viewed as an inflation hedge here," Fitzpatrick said. "I think it's crossed...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
invezz.com

Bitcoin passes technical resistance levels, bullish trend continues

Bitcoin cut downtrend line that linked September highs near $52,000 and April high of $64,801. Buyers turned the horizontal resistance into support at $53,000. Cumulative spot trading volume on top exchanges has almost doubled to $45 billion a day. Bitcoin’s (BTC/USD) technical bias turned bullish as the price passed key...
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

Bitcoin On-Chain Analysis: CDD Indicator Shows Bullish Trend Conviction

BeInCrypto takes a look at on-chain indicators for Bitcoin (BTC), more specifically Coin Days Destroyed (CDD) and Binary Coin Days Destroyed (Binary CDD). These indicators are used with the purpose of determining the age of BTC that are currently being transacted. Despite the ongoing bitcoin price increase, CDD is consistently...
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

Life Time's stock jeered in its public debut, as it opened well below its IPO price

Life Time Group Holdings Inc.'s stock was jeered in its public debut, as the athletic center chain's stock opened on the NYSE 7.9% below the initial public offering price. The company said overnight that its IPO priced at $18 a share, at the low end of the previously expected range of between $18 and $21 a share. At the pricing, the company raised $702.0 million as it sold 39.0 million shares. The stock's first trade was at $16.57 at 10:42 a.m. Eastern for 1.8 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at $3.28 billion. The stock has bounced a bit since then, to trade recently down 4.8% at $17.13. Life Time's weak debut comes on the same day that NordickTrack parent iFIT Health & Fitness said it postponed its IPO because of "adverse market conditions." IFIT's disappointing debut also occurred on a day of relatively healthy investor interest in IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF rose 2.9% in morning trading and the S&P 500 gained 1.4%.
STOCKS
bitcoinmagazine.com

JPMorgan: Institutional Investors Are Favoring Bitcoin Over Gold

JPMorgan analysts have shared that they believe an increased appetite from institutional investors has been fueling the Bitcoin rally. "Institutional investors appear to be returning to bitcoin perhaps seeing it as a better inflation hedge than gold," JPMorgan said. Money is flowing out of gold and into bitcoin, according to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnbc#Ftx Trading#Fidelity#Square#Microstrategy#Sec
CNBC

DraftKings, IBM, & Expedia — Halftime Report traders share their picks one week into the third quarter

CNBC's Halftime Report traders answer investment-related questions from CNBC Pro subscribers. Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management, Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management, Sarat Sethi of Douglas C. Lane & Associates, and Jon Najarian of MarketRebellion.com, share their insight on stocks including DraftKings, IBM and Expedia. Look out for an email where you can submit your questions directly to the Halftime team.
STOCKS
CNBC

Charlie Munger's big China bet

Kristina Partsinevelos joins The Exchange with information about Charlie Munger's Daily Journal and the purchase of new shares of Alibaba. His stake is now worth 302,000 shares in the company, or $45 million.
STOCKS
China
theedgemarkets.com

Bitcoin soars to US$50,000 again on institutional demand

NEW YORK/LONDON (Oct 6): Bitcoin, the world's largest cyrptocurrency in terms of market value, rose on Tuesday, passing the $50,000 mark for the first time in four weeks and adding to gains this month on mounting institutional interest. In early September, bitcoin fell below $50,000 during a broad selloff in...
STOCKS

