Why More Movies and TV Shows Could Be Filmed in Minnesota Next Year

Since its debut in 2016, Billions has been one of the most popular dramas on cable TV. The show follows a hedge fund manager named Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) on his quest to make endless amounts of money. Billions is full of drama and suspense and it’s introduced the world to some pretty awesome characters. As the fifth season of Billions draws to a close, many fans may be looking for other ways to get their fix of great on-screen entertainment. The good news is that there are several other movies and shows that can give you a similar feeling to Billions. Some of them might just earn a spot on your favorites list. Here is a list of shows and movies to watch if you’re a fan of Billions.

TV SHOWS ・ 2 DAYS AGO