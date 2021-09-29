Highland Beach: Commission tentatively approves ordinance for condo inspections
Related Stories: With condo owners on edge, insurers take a new look at risks, rates | Boca Raton first in county to set standards for building safety reviews. With the June collapse of Surfside’s 12-story Champlain Towers South condo still on their minds, Highland Beach town commissioners gave tentative approval in September to an ordinance requiring regularly scheduled structural and electrical inspections for most of the town’s more than 80 condos.thecoastalstar.com
