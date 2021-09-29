CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA Finds What I Did: Level 2 Driver Assist Systems Can Make You Drowsy, Inattentive

By Jennifer Sensiba
CleanTechnica
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a previous article, I discussed the Level 2 attention problem. In my testing of various manufacturers’ Level 2 driver assist systems, I’ve noticed that with extended use it’s hard to not feel a little drowsy. When I disabled auto-steer and instead used adaptive cruise control (ACC), or traffic-aware cruise control (TACC) only, I’d very quickly feel more alert and less sleepy. There’s something about the steering task that engages enough of my brain to avoid that issue.

cleantechnica.com

Related
CleanTechnica

Is Time Running Out For Level 2 Driver Assist?

The Problem, Or The Excuse, Depending On Your Point Of View. In a recent article, I covered yet another study that showed us the Level 2 attention problem. I know many Tesla owners want to deny this, but in terms of attention and feeling tired, it’s more difficult to monitor a Level 2 system than to manually drive or use cruise control. I’ve experienced this, the IIHS has seen this in studies, and NASA has seen it in its latest study, among others. It’s also something experts predicted decades ago when dealing with automated systems.
CARS
Carscoops

New Study Says Nearly 80% Of Teen Driver Deaths Can Be Prevented Through Driver Assistance Systems And Apps

A new study by IIHS suggests that if all teenagers in the US drove cars equipped with modern ADAS systems and their parents used the teen-specific vehicle technologies promoting safe driving, then we could prevent up to 41 percent of all crashes involving teen drivers, 47 percent of teen driver injuries and 78 percent of teen driver deaths in the best-case scenario.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
ComicBook

NASA's Latest Discovery Could Prove Life on Mars

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has collected its first two samples from the Red Planet, and scientists are already suggesting it could be a positive sign to those hoping to find some form of alien life on the planet. The samples were collected between September 6th and 8th from the same rock on the surface of the planet.
ASTRONOMY
Cosmopolitan

Woman who received first brain implant for depression says she's been able to 'build a life worth living'

A woman who received a brain implant to help treat her depression has opened up about how her life has been impacted one year on. Sarah, who lives in the US, was the first person in the world to receive the experimental treatment just over a year ago. The electrical implant, which sits inside her skull and is wired to her brain, can detect and treat severe depression by delivering an impulse when it senses that Sarah needs it.
MENTAL HEALTH
IFLScience

Physicists Have A Kickstarter To Test Whether We Are Living In A Simulation

If we were in a hyper-realistic simulation, à la The Matrix, would it be possible to find out? A team of physicists believes so, and they are trying to fund their experiment with a Kickstarter campaign to find out. Whether it's possible even test this, how, and what are the consequences of finding out are all big questions waiting to be explored.
ENGINEERING
healththoroughfare.com

The Big Bang Didn’t Occur Out of Nothing, and NASA Astrophysicist Explains Further

Leaning for sure how things unfolded roughly 13.7 billion years ago can be really challenging. That’s the time when the biggest event of all occurred: the Big Bang. Astronomers believe that was the moment when our Universe was born, but both science and common sense raise the ultimate question: what caused the Big Bang itself?
ASTRONOMY
Business Insider

People are developing diabetes after COVID-19. It might be because the virus messing with insulin-producing cells, new research suggests.

Some COVID-19 patients have been developing symptoms of diabetes after infection. This has scientists asking if COVID-19 could trigger diabetes. Early findings suggest that the coronavirus could be prompting the pancreas to self-destruct. The coronavirus could be harming vital cells in the pancreas and leaving people with diabetes , according...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

A Man Cut His Helicopter Engines Midair to Prove Neil deGrasse Tyson Wrong

It all started when Neil deGrasse Tyson said: " An airplane whose engine fails is a glider. A helicopter whose engine fails is a brick," years ago. Now that might be true to a certain extent, but apparently, Destin Sandlin from the SmarterEveryDay YouTube channel thought that it's not entirely correct, and with the help of a helicopter pilot, he wanted to prove Tyson wrong.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Bolivar Commercial

Largest comet ever discovered is traveling towards Earth

One of the largest comets ever observed is coming from the edge of the solar system towards Earth and is expected to get even closer in the next ten years. With 150 km in diameter, it is about 31 times larger than comets commonly seen by astronomers. It was first...
ASTRONOMY
CleanTechnica

Breakthrough Research Makes Battery Recycling More Economical

Lithium-ion batteries are the engines of our technological present and future. They power portable electronics, such as smartphones and laptops and electric vehicles (EVs), which are growing in popularity. But the increasing use of lithium-ion batteries, especially in automobiles, has outpaced the technology to recycle them. Now, scientists at the ReCell Center — the nation’s first advanced battery recycling research and development center, headquartered at the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory — have made a pivotal discovery that removes one of the biggest hurdles standing in the way of making recycling lithium-ion batteries economically viable.
ENVIRONMENT
WLNS

New drug combo shows promise at stopping COVID infections, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Researchers from the Norwegian University of Technology and Science say a new drug combination is showing serious promise against COVID-19 in preliminary animal and cell culture tests. The mixture, a combination of nafamostat and Pegasys (IFNα), also adheres to all availability and efficacy requirements. More specifically, this new drug concoction appears capable of stopping […]
SCIENCE
CleanTechnica

Correlated Electrons “Tango” in a Perovskite Oxide at the Extreme Quantum Limit

Originally published by Oak Ridge National Laboratory . A team led by the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory has found a rare quantum material in which electrons move in coordinated ways, essentially “dancing.” Straining the material creates an electronic band structure that sets the stage for exotic, more tightly correlated behavior — akin to tangoing — among Dirac electrons, which are especially mobile electric charge carriers that may someday enable faster transistors. The results are published in the journal Science Advances.
CHEMISTRY
CleanTechnica

I Am Super Excited for the Full Self Driving Tesla Model $25K

It is not fully announced yet, but Elon’s twitter channel is an official Tesla communication channel, and what’s been tweeted we can see as a pre-announcement by Tesla. What was pre-announced is that the $25,000 model is coming in about 2 years. At least one version of it will not have driving controls like a steering wheel and pedals. I think that implies that the complete Full Self Driving (FSD) package is included in the $25,000.
BUYING CARS
CleanTechnica

Electric Vehicle Battery Pack Costs in 2021 — 87% Lower Than in 2008

The electric vehicle market has transformed immensely in the past dozen years. Most of that transformation comes down to one thing: dropping battery prices. As battery prices have come down, various electric vehicle models have gotten more range for the same price, and many more models have come to market with a competitive mix of pricing and specs. This is a chart I created just about a year ago about this trend:
CARS

