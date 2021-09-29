NASA Finds What I Did: Level 2 Driver Assist Systems Can Make You Drowsy, Inattentive
In a previous article, I discussed the Level 2 attention problem. In my testing of various manufacturers’ Level 2 driver assist systems, I’ve noticed that with extended use it’s hard to not feel a little drowsy. When I disabled auto-steer and instead used adaptive cruise control (ACC), or traffic-aware cruise control (TACC) only, I’d very quickly feel more alert and less sleepy. There’s something about the steering task that engages enough of my brain to avoid that issue.cleantechnica.com
