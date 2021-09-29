NASA Finds What I Did: Level 2 Driver Assist Systems Can Make You Drowsy, Inattentive

The Problem, Or The Excuse, Depending On Your Point Of View. In a recent article, I covered yet another study that showed us the Level 2 attention problem. I know many Tesla owners want to deny this, but in terms of attention and feeling tired, it’s more difficult to monitor a Level 2 system than to manually drive or use cruise control. I’ve experienced this, the IIHS has seen this in studies, and NASA has seen it in its latest study, among others. It’s also something experts predicted decades ago when dealing with automated systems.

