BEAR CUB WITH BURNED PAWS RECEIVES CARE AT RAMONA WILDLIFE CENTER

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatient is among four new orphaned bear cubs transferred to San Diego Humane Society for rehabilitation and eventual release. September 29, 2021 (Ramona) -- A bear cub who approached firefighters in Plumas County with burned paws during the Dixie Fire is receiving treatment at San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center. The hungry cub was found on Aug. 31, 2021, on Grizzly Ridge in Plumas National Forest and taken to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s (CDFW) Wildlife Health Lab in Rancho Cordova. After being treated for minor burns to his pads, the male, seven-month-old cub was transferred to San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Campus on Sept. 10, 2021 for continued care until he is old enough to be reintroduced to the wild.

