Bonnie Hunt to write and direct new kids series based on ‘Amber Brown’ books for Apple TV+

By Nina Metz, Chicago Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago’s own Bonnie Hunt is set to write and direct a series for kids based on ”Amber Brown,” the bestselling book series by Paula Danziger about a preteen girl figuring it all out in the wake of her parents’ divorce. The series will star Carsyn Rose as the title character,...

