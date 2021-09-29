Bonnie Hunt to write and direct new kids series based on ‘Amber Brown’ books for Apple TV+

Stone Village Television, the production company behind the upcoming Station Eleven, plan to develop author Charles Leerhsen’s 2020 book Butch Cassidy: The True Story of an American Outlaw as a TV series aimed at an "international audience, specifically the Latin American market. The story will span a story that follows Butch and Sundance across the U.S. and into Latin America and ending in Bolivia," per The Hollywood Reporter. “Much of the book and the adventures of The Sundance Kid (Cassidy’s partner Harry Longabaugh) and the ‘Wild Bunch’ gang takes place in South America," says producer Scott Steindorff. "During that time period, Butch Cassidy and his gang were more well-known there than in North America. This isn’t just an American Western story, but a Latin American story, and it needs to be told. There are so many aspects of this story that will excite the audiences of today."

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO