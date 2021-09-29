CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Development and Park Improvements to Result from Sale of City Owned Property

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOptimist Park. Photo courtesy City of Jackson. (September 29, 2021 11:23 AM) The Jackson City Council last night agreed to sell a portion of Optimist Park on Northwest Avenue to a developer. Plans are underway to improve the park on the remaining section of the park. At their Tuesday, Sept. 28 meeting, the Jackson City Council voted to sell vacant commercial property on the 900 block of N. West Avenue to Absolute Net Properties for $1.5 million. To accommodate future commercial developments constructed on the property, the adjacent Optimist Park will be reshaped and given new investment.

