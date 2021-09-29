CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Brazil greenlights power line through indigenous reserve in the Amazon

By Marta Nogueira
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nPDD9_0cBoIGXu00

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -A 715-km (440-mile) power line in Brazil’s Amazon region has received an environmental permit so that construction can move ahead, companies behind the project said on Wednesday, despite indigenous concerns over the damages it may cause.

Speaking at an event, right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro said that it was a big day for the state of Roraima, which the power line will link to the rest of the Brazilian electric grid. Bolsonaro said construction would take about three years.

The president has backed the construction of the line to ensure energy security for Roraima, which received power from Venezuela until political instability there cut off that arrangement and the state now relies on expensive thermoelectric power plants.

Environmental concerns had long held up the project, the rights to which were auctioned off by the government in 2011. The line will connect the northern cities of Manaus and Boa Vista, with a 120-kilometer stretch cutting across the protected Waimiri-Atroari indigenous reserve.

State-owned Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA and private energy sector holding company Alupar Investimentos SA said on Wednesday they both received a license from the environmental enforcement agency Ibama to move ahead with construction.

Federal prosecutors alleged that the project could violate indigenous rights and that the companies and government have not taken the obligation to consult the affected tribe seriously.

The Waimiri-Atroari have been nearly wiped out since the beginning of the 1900s due to diseases after contact with settlers and after fighting with the military.

The companies have plans to take several measures to avoid impacting the tribe, including stringing the lines up to 109 meters (358 ft) above the reservation land, according to an environmental assessment reviewed by Reuters. Some 200 inspectors will be deployed to reduce environmental impact of the 250 pylons that will be built on the reserve.

Any geological information on the discovery of mineral resources there will be kept secret to avoid drawing illegal mining interests, according to the document.

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Global energy crisis is the first of many in the clean-power era

The world is living through the first major energy crisis of the clean-power transition. It won't be the last. The shortages jolting natural gas and electricity markets from the U.K. to China are unfolding just as demand roars back from the pandemic. But the planet has faced volatile energy markets and supply squeezes for decades. What's different now is that the richest economies are also undergoing one of the most ambitious overhauls of their power systems since the dawn of the electric age -- with no easy way to store the energy generated from renewable sources.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
primenewsghana.com

Govt to reserve downstream petroleum marketing for indigenous companies

Last week, chieftains of the downstream oil and gas industry, the National Petroleum Authority, led by its new chief executive, Dr. Mustapha Al-Hamid, unveiled a major shift in state policy with regards to the structure of the sector. Addressing editors of media houses in Accra, they announced that going forward,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Times Daily

Indigenous leader to France's Macron: Save the Amazon

PARIS (AP) — Decrying the “predation” of his homeland, a Brazilian Indigenous leader is appealing to France’s president to use his global sway to fight the deforestation of the Amazon. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription...
ADVOCACY
BBC

Brazil: A drought with roots in the Amazon jungle

Large parts of South America are facing the most severe drought in nearly a century. At threat is one of the largest waterways in the region, the Paraná water system that millions of people in Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina rely on for water and energy. The reason, say climatologists, is La Niña, a natural phenomenon that disrupts weather patterns. But there are also other factors at play – like deforestation further north in the Amazon jungle.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Brazil's Amazon records least September fires in 20 years

The number of fires in Brazil's Amazon during September dropped to the lowest for the month in two decades, according to data from the Brazilian National Institute for Space Research. September is historically Brazil's worst month for forest fires and, while the data is positive, environmental experts question whether the...
ENVIRONMENT
citizentruth.org

Indigenous People of Brazil Fight for Their Future

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has given new license to the killing of Indigenous people in Brazil. Before he came to power in 2019, it wasn’t clear what he wanted to build, but he knew exactly who and what he wanted to destroy: the Indigenous people and the Amazon rainforest, respectively.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Line#Power Plants#Manaus#Rio De Janeiro#Brazilian#Alupar Investimentos Sa#The Waimiri Atroari
AFP

Peru's Ashaninka indigenous people remember the cruelty of war in the Amazon

The indigenous Ashaninka people of the Peruvian Amazon hope the war that saw them targeted in massacres by the Shining Path in the 1980s has died along with the violent Maoist group's leader Abimael Guzman, who was cremated last week. The leader of the Otari Ashaninka community, in the jungle region of Cusco in Pichari, remembers the war like a "sickness." David Barboza Vargas, whose village is surrounded by yuca, cacao and coca leaf plantations, was himself wounded in the violence as his people faced down the Shining Path's guns with bows and arrows. "For me, the '80s were a sickness of the Path," Barboza Vargas told AFP, wearing a colorful crown of parrot feathers and hedgehog quills.
AMERICAS
The Wild Hunt

Brazil high court suspends Indigenous land rights case

The Wild Hunt is exclusively supported by readers like you. No advertising. No corporate sponsors. Your support helps us pay our writers and editors, as well as cover the bills the keep the lights on. We cover the community because of your generosity. Consider making a one-time donation - or become a monthly sustainer. Every amount helps. Thank you for reading The Wild Hunt!
SOCIETY
mining.com

Home: Alcoa powers up in Brazil as China aluminum powers down

After six years of lying idle the Alumar aluminum smelter in Brazil is about to restart operations. Alcoa, which owns a 60% stake in the joint venture plant, said on Monday it will reactivate its 268,000-tonne-per-year share with first metal due in the second quarter and full capacity timed for the fourth quarter of next year.
INDUSTRY
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Australia sues Neoen for lack of power from its Tesla battery reserve

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australian Energy Regulator (AER) has filed a lawsuit against Neoen SA, saying the French firm’s Tesla “Big Battery” in South Australia did not provide backup power during four months in 2019 for which it had received payment. Neoen said it was disappointed with AER’s decision. It did...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
NewsTimes

Amazon wants to help Mexican SMEs through this event

The ecommerce company, Amazon, extended an invitation to small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) in Mexico to its Amazon Impulsa event, through which it seeks to explain and inform entrepreneurs who are interested in selling on its platform how to start. They will also help active Amazon sellers with key information to improve their sales.
ECONOMY
Reuters

EU court adviser says Nord Stream 2 can challenge EU rules

BERLIN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 AG is entitled to challenge EU rules that require separate companies to build, operate and own pipelines, an adviser to the EU’s top court said on Wednesday. The operators of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines had challenged...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

New Mexico governor thanks oil and gas, cheers hydrogen plan

New Mexico’s Democratic governor is seeking legislation to help jump-start hydrogen production from natural gas in her state, a process that generates harmful greenhouse gases but could one day be harnessed to provide environmental benefits.Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham outlined the effort briefly at a convention of oil executives Monday in a speech that acknowledged the state’s reliance on industry tax revenue while pledging to enforce pro-environment regulations.It’s the latest tightrope walk for the governor who has promised action on climate change while also working to shield the state’s oil and gas producers from a federal drilling moratorium on public...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

195K+
Followers
218K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy