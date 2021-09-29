CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Who Broke Into Eminem’s Home Gets Probation, Time Served

 8 days ago

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A man who broke into Eminem’s suburban Detroit home and allegedly told the rapper “he was there to kill him” has been sentenced to five years probation and time served.

Matthew Hughes, 28, was sentenced last week by a Macomb County Circuit Court judge under a plea and sentencing deal with county prosecutors, the Macomb Daily reported. He was released after serving 524 days in the county jail.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Eminem performs onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Hughes said little at the hearing and made confusing statements in his presentencing report, said his attorney, Richard Glanda.

Eminem, who agreed with the outcome, did not attend the hearing.

Hughes wasn’t armed when he was discovered early on April 5, 2020, in Eminem’s home in Clinton Township. Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, was sleeping when he was awakened by the noise of Hughes breaking a kitchen door window with a brick paver.

Hughes allegedly told the rapper “he was there to kill him,” according to court testimony.

Eminem got Hughes to leave the house, where he was met by security guards and held until police arrived.

In August, Hughes pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of second-degree home invasion in exchange for dismissal of charges of first-degree home invasion, malicious destruction of property between $1,000 and $20,000 and assault of a jail employee. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as such at sentencing.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

