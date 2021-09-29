Top reasons to complete the FAFSA early

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for the 2022-23 school year opens on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Here are six reasons to fill out the form ASAP. Some aid is limited and awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Eligible students who apply for the Access Missouri Grant program between Feb. 1 and Apr. 1, 2022, will only receive an award if funding is available. Fill out the FAFSA early to have the best shot at getting financial aid dollars.