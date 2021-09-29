Exira-EHK clicking on offense and defense ahead of matchup at CAM

(Elk Horn) Exira-EHK is coming off what coach Tom Petersen describes as their best game of the year. The Spartans will try and follow that up with another strong showing at CAM Friday night.

Exira-EHK defeated Bedford 37-30 in their homecoming game last week. The defense gave up under 100 yards. Trey Petersen led the offense with 321 yards passing, 143 yards rushing, and five total touchdowns. “I thought it was the best game we have played all season. Defensively wise we only allowed 96 total yards and that’s one of the things I was proud of. Trey did a really good job on Friday as far as identifying where people are at and throwing the football and running the football.”

The task gets much tougher in Week 6 as they face undefeated and #1 ranked CAM. “They’ve got good players all over the field. You can look in the backfield with Lane Spieker and what he does, but obviously what sticks out to me right away is the people that are up front. The way they are blocking is exceptional so it allows for him to see the lanes. He’s able to do that and then cut back and you throw his speed in and his physicality. All around they are a really good football team.”

Coach Petersen doesn’t buy into the philosophy that this could be a week where someone might sneak up on CAM. “No. I don’t believe so. Good football teams don’t do that. Good football teams are going to constantly stay focused with the task at hand.” Petersen says, “I know with the kids they’ve got and the coaching staff, they aren’t doing that. They are going to stay focused. I know it’s a challenge for our kids, but the number one thing is going out there to compete.”

KSOM will have play-by-play of Exira-EHK’s matchup at CAM. Coverage starts with the In the Huddle show at around 5:15 p.m.