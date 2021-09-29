CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney+ reveals premiere date for ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Star Wars series

By Nick Nafpliotis
 8 days ago
On Wednesday, StarWars.com reported that Disney+ has set December 29 as the premiere date for The Book of Boba Fett. The announcement was accompanied by some fantastic key art featuring the infamous bounty hunter lounging upon his new throne. Listen to the latest episode of our Star Wars podcast, Talkin'...

