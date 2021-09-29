CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

Comings and Goings in Franklin County: Noodles served, vintage goods, pizza and hiring news

Waynesboro Record-Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew and exciting businesses are opening across the county with many more to open in the future. Here is the latest on new and expanding businesses in Franklin County. The workforce at the ADUSA Distribution facility on Commerce Avenue in Antrim Township continues to grow. There are currently about 500 associates at the distribution center, and ADUSA recently hosted a career fair, looking to add 100 warehouse workers and up to 50 truck drivers.

