CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

How the Lightning Built an Elite Defensive Corps

By Eugene Helfrick
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor most of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s history, defense was a bit of an afterthought. Even from their first season, the franchise had more of an offensive flair to their playstyle, as they featured a 40-goal scoring forward in year one and consistently had elite scoring talent in their lineup. While the Lightning have had plenty of great individual defensemen, the overall unit often had massive holes that could easily be exploited by opponents.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
995qyk.com

5 Tips On How To Get Cheap Tampa Bay Lightning Tickets

Here are 5 tips on how to get cheap Tampa Bay Lightning tickets! Tampa Bay Lightning season is here. Seems like just last week we were celebrating another Stanley Cup win with the parade on the Hillsborough River but now it’s time to three-peat! The Lightning will play every team in the league this year at Amalie Arena at least once, including the Seattle Kraken Thanksgiving week.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers CB Richard Sherman drops truth bomb on expectations after joining forces with Tom Brady

Richard Sherman is not yet done in the NFL. The veteran cornerback will begin another chapter in his football career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after signing a deal with the reigning Super Bowl champions. This means that he will be on the same team as Tom Brady, whose team once defeated Sherman and the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl. Now, Sherman is looking forward to help the Bucs defend their crown, though how much is left in his gas tank is something that’s a bit uncertain.
NFL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Jack Eichel’s plan drops big hint on future with Sabres

Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres remain at odds over how exactly the team’s captain should medically address his injury. While nothing on that front has been settled, Eichel is rumored to be going to Buffalo for a pre-training camp physical, according to The Associated Press (h/t John Wawrow of The Hockey News).
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mcdonagh
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Julien Brisebois
Person
Kevin Shattenkirk
Person
Ben Bishop
Person
Luke Schenn
Person
Steve Yzerman
Person
Jonathan Drouin
Person
Slater Koekkoek
Person
David Savard
Person
Zach Bogosian
247Sports

BM5: 'Great shot' to land elite defensive end | Crystal Ball speed round

Any person with cable can clearly see Ohio State's secondary performance has dropped off. Once a group known for harboring multiple future first rounders, the unit allowed a mediocre signal caller from Tulsa to pass for over 400 yards after making Oregon's QB look like a Heisman Trophy candidate. We've...
NFL
Carolina Panthers

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers defense enters elite company

The Panthers defense held the Texans to 193 net yards, the third straight game of holding an opponent under 200 yards. Carolina has only allowed 573 yards through its first three games, the fewest allowed by any NFL team starting 3-0 since 1992. The Panthers defense gave up just 42...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#The Draft And Free Agency
canalstreetchronicles.com

Important quotes after the game include complimenting a defense that knows it’s elite

“When you’re 108 and 7 at home when you win the turnover battle, that’s significant. Obviously, that’s a testament to their program. We’re mindful of it every week, but it had to be something that was put in our heads every day. I thought we took care of the football. I thought that was important.”
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

WFT Defense: From Elite to Embarrassed

"We've got a long way to go." Those were the words of Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera, after his team's embarrassing 43-21 road blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. And he's not wrong. Sunday's matchup marked the most points given up by the franchise since...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
Yardbarker

The Knicks’ offense is capable of being elite, but how can they get there?

The New York Knicks are heading into the 2021-22 season with added firepower on offense and development with some of their younger players. Letting Elfrid Payton, Frank Ntilikina, and Reggie Bullock walk this off-season left a few holes behind, but they replaced them eagerly with even better talent. Signing Evan...
NBA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Should the NHL get involved in the Jack Eichel-Sabres situation?

The Jack Eichel situation continues to drag on with no resolution one way or the other. The injured forward failed his physical last week and was stripped of the Buffalo Sabres captaincy, but he’s still not moving forward on either surgery that would potentially get him playing again at some point this season. There has been almost no information coming out of the Sabres camp on what it intends to do with Eichel (other than move him to injured reserve, where he is now listed), but Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet believes enough is enough. On his latest 31 Thoughts podcast, Friedman suggests it is time for the league to step in:
NHL
Brunswick News

THE BLACK FLAG: Brunswick High defense takes leap to elite level

Crewe members have changed, but the “Black Flag” is saltier than ever. Brunswick High defensive coordinator Thomas Tedder has led the development of a defensive identity that has the unit playing some of the best ball of any Pirates team in two decades. Through six games, Brunswick has allowed just...
BRUNSWICK, GA
Pgh Hockey Now

Sestito Accuses Teams of Dishing Pills; Says Penguins Staff Cleaned Him Up

It appears Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner may have shaken loose a scandal of NHL medical staffs and dangerous unprescribed medications. A former Pittsburgh Penguins tough guy publicly supported Lehner while exonerating and praising the Penguins staff on Monday night. Sestito credited the Penguins doctors with “cleaning him up.”
NHL
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers' defensive back corps whittled even further by injuries

The 49ers’ already compromised defensive backfield became almost comically thin Sunday night. The 49ers lost slot cornerback K’Waun Williams to a calf injury in the first quarter of their game against the Packers at Levi’s Stadium before starting right cornerback Josh Norman suffered a chest injury in the second quarter.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy